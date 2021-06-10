Redmond Senior Center to Announce Plans for Re-Opening & Future Programs at “Forward Together” Annual Community Celebration & Member Event

The Redmond Senior Center will announce plans for re-opening and future programs at its upcoming annual Community Celebration and Member Event, Forward Together, on Wednesday, June 23. Due to COVID restrictions on events, community partners, city leaders, current and former members, Meals on Wheels volunteers and donors have been invited to attend the mid-day event which will celebrate and honor those who have supported the Redmond Senior Center during this challenging year while looking forward to changes ahead.

Be among the first to come learn about the future of the Redmond Senior Center and the role it will play in the community of the greater Redmond area. Live music, food and celebration of past and present partners and volunteers will round out the experience!*

For more information contact the Redmond Senior Center at 541-548-6325 or info@redmondseniors.org and check the website at redmondseniors.org/forwardtogether21. The Redmond Senior Center continues to provide essential Home Meal Services including Meals on Wheels and virtual services of resources, advocacy and support.

Redmond Senior Center Annual Community Celebration and Member Event

DATE: Wednesday, June 23, 2021

TIME: 12:30-1pm Live music, food and engagement

1-2pm Event

2-2:30pm Mingling and music

WHERE: 325 NW Dogwood Avenue, Redmond, OR 97756

INFO: info@redmondseniors.org or 541-548-6325

*The event will be livestreamed for those who cannot attend in person and for public viewing on the Redmond Senior Center Facebook Page (Facebook/RedmondSeniors).

The Redmond Senior Center was launched by volunteers over 70 years ago (1949) when the population in Redmond was less than 3000 residents. It continues to operate as the “hub” and primary resource in the greater Redmond area focused entirely on seniors. The community-based Redmond Senior Center is funded entirely by individuals, area businesses and groups, and philanthropic organizations. Your contribution — either annually/yearly or monthly—is an investment in the future of community engagement.

Oregon is recognized by Forbes as the 2nd best state to move to and Redmond the 2nd best city in Oregon for retirees; hence, the signal for accelerated growth in the number of seniors moving to the Redmond area. Currently, over 23 percent of Redmond’s population is 50 or older according to the last census. By 2025, the number of seniors in Redmond and adjoining areas (Eagle Crest, Crooked River Ranch, Terrebonne, Powell Butte, Alfalfa, etc.) is expected to double.

redmondseniors.org