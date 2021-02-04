Redmond’s Spirit Foundation to Announce 2021 Donation Recipients

(Redmond’s Spirit Foundation’s 2019 check presentation supporting REACH, Beuhla’s Place, Every Child Central Oregon and SMART | Photo courtesy of Redmond’s Spirit Foundation)

Redmond’s Spirit Foundation kicked off 2021 by opening up a call for applications of donation requests up to $10,000, and 30 nonprofits working with children, handicapped, elderly or disadvantaged individuals in Redmond applied. Over the past two weeks, our donors have been reviewing the applications and narrowing down their recommendations and comments for the RSF Board.

This Friday, February 5, the RSF Board will meet to review the donor recommendations and feedback and make the final allocation decision. With so much good work going on, and so much need, this is a tough process. But your support and participation makes it better!

Nonprofit applicants: Jennifer Stephens, Redmond’s Spirit Foundation executive director (volunteer position), will be in touch with an announcement on Friday. Throughout this process, our goal has been to get funds out into the community and good works as quickly as possible.

Supporters: We can use your help at this stage too! All 30 applicants provided a description of their organization and how they would use the funds. To help raise awareness for each applicant, we featured them in posts on Redmond’s Spirit Foundation Facebook page. If you are on Facebook, can you scroll through and like, comment or share these posts? Helping raise awareness is something we can offer to all of the applicants and community.

Click here: facebook.com/RedmondSpiritFoundation

To make your 2021 RSF donor contribution online, please click here: facebook.com/donate.

To send your 2021 RSF contribution by check, mail to: Redmond’s Spirit Foundation, P.O. Box 1127 Redmond, OR 97756

Questions or comments?

Email Jennifer Stephens at RedmondSpirit@gmail.com.

facebook.com/RedmondSpiritFoundation