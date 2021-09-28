Redpoint is New Player in Construction Management & Owner’s Representation Field

Redpoint Construction Management is a new, Pacific Northwest-based client services firm specializing in construction management, owner’s representation and project management. Redpoint was created to cater to owners, developers and private organizations seeking specialization in construction management and owner’s representation throughout the Pacific Northwest.

Under the leadership of Craig Kirkendall and Greg Holcomb, who together have over 40 years of industry experience, Redpoint’s diverse experience offers a multitude of solutions to deliver successful projects in Idaho, Oregon, Washington, Utah and Alaska.

“With the rapid growth over the years in the various markets we’ve worked in, we realized there was a great need for expert construction management services and representation in our industry,” said Craig Kirkendall, partner at Redpoint. “We truly understand the importance of creating the best project teams, and how much proper planning and execution has on the success of a project. Most importantly, partnering with our clients to help them achieve their goals is our #1 objective.”

Through Redpoint’s service offerings, project owners and developers can receive assistance with key initiatives such as site selection, permitting, budget and schedule management and more. Redpoint currently has offices in Boise, Idaho and Bend.