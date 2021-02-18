Results Imagery Teams Up with One Tree Planted to Plant 100,000 Trees Annually in Oregon in Response to Wildfires

(Photo by Brandon Montrone from Pexels)

On February 1, 2021 in Bend, Results Imagery announced its goal of planting 100,000 trees annually in support of reforestation efforts throughout the state of Oregon. Founders of the e-commerce content brand stated, “This is our home, and we need to do all we can to give back as a company and maximize our impact. With One Tree Planted, we’ll be doing just that.” The plan for reaching this annual goal is tied to a new Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) program that the company has launched that ties in directly with their media work. Results Imagery empowers brands with photo and video content. For every photo taken and every minute of post-production video created, Results Imagery has committed to plant one tree. “It allows our clients to be part of the reforestation journey with us,” said CEO Kyle Nelson.

The company has also taken its program a step further, offering brands that are doing social good a 5 percent discount on any work they do with Results Imagery. “It doesn’t just stop with Results Imagery planting trees,” says President and COO Eli Libby. “There are so many brands doing powerful social impact work, and we want to do everything we can to share their work through top-quality photos and video. We’re here to tell their story, and the 5 percent discount reflects our commitment to doing just that.”

For more information on Results Imagery’s Reforestation Program, please visit:

resultsimagery.com/snap-one-plant-one.

