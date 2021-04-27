River’s Edge Golf Course Owner Sells Property to Pahlisch Homes

Project Would Lead to New River Trail Connections & Missing Middle Housing on Awbrey Butte

Today, River’s Edge Golf Course Owner Wayne Purcell announced his intention to retire and sell the golf course and surrounding lands to Pahlisch Homes, a Bend-based master plan developer and home builder. This spring, Pahlisch Homes will begin holding conversations with neighbors and community members to create a collaborative plan for the future of the land.

The offer to sell the land to Pahlisch Homes was prompted by Purcell’s intention to secure the most positive outcome for neighbors and the larger Bend community with the future of the property. Across the nation golf has declined. With high costs to maintain and low profitability margins, courses across the country are being shuttered and abandoned, or being sold off to become high density housing developments. Purcell chose to sell to Pahlisch to prevent these outcomes for River’s Edge and the surrounding lands, which are designated RS “Standard Density Residential” under the City of Bend comprehensive plan. The course is open for business.

“With great intention, our family has chosen Pahlisch Homes as the best fit as the next generation of stewards of the property.” said Purcell. “The Course will continue to operate as usual throughout the season.”

Pahlisch has built many of the neighborhoods around River’s Edge and is committed to ensuring the course and surrounding lands remains a community asset for nearby homeowners and the greater Bend community. As part of its routine work, Pahlisch recently met with the City of Bend to review a conceptual plan for the land. The company hopes to provide up to 50 percent missing middle housing, while protecting up to 50 percent of River’s Edge as open space. The project would also facilitate the completion of a missing link of the Deschutes River Trail and allow for water currently in use by the golf course to return to the Deschutes River.

“There isn’t another developer in the city, state or country that values a good outcome for River’s Edge and the surrounding lands more than our team,” said Dan Pahlisch, president of Pahlisch Homes. “Bend is changing. We see our role as a partner in creating the best outcomes for our city as we face the future. That means prioritizing open space, attainable housing and contributing to the protection of natural resources such as the Deschutes River.”

Over the coming months, Pahlisch will partner with homeowners and Bend community members to create a plan for the future of River’s Edge. The first community input meeting will be held later this spring. Pahlisch anticipates an online community survey and a second community meeting this summer.

“We encourage folks to visit our website and sign up for community meetings, information alerts, or ask us a question directly through the site,” said Pahlisch. “We’re excited to partner with the community on the future of River’s Edge.”

About Pahlisch Homes

Pahlisch Homes was founded in the Willamette Valley in 1983 by Dennis Pahlisch. The company, now headquartered in Bend, has grown to become one of the largest locally owned home builders in the region, with thousands of happy homeowners in hundreds of neighborhoods across the Pacific Northwest. For over 35 years Pahlisch Homes has been committed to creating community and serving homeowners with uncompromising quality, and integrity — a legacy that is core of the mission of the company, its owners and its employees.

