Rotary Shots for Shots

Rotary of Greater Bend is adding their knowledge and expertise gained from helping eradicate Polio globally to the COVID crisis.

Your local club is encouraging citizens to get vaccinated so Oregon can return to business and play, and we want to have some fun getting there!

Come to Hola! on 920 NW Bond next Thursday, June 17, from 5-7pm.

Show your vaccination card, and you get a shot of your choice for $3, courtesy of Hola!. Then video yourself taking your well-deserved shot and share it on Facebook. You can help get Oregon to the needed 97,000 vaccinated citizens by encouraging your friends to join you in the mission.

Thanks for caring, thanks for playing!

