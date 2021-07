SBA Hosts National SBIR Week to Connect Technology Innovators & Entrepreneurs with Research Funding  

The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) will host 2021 National SBIR Week July 19-23 for small business innovators. The virtual event will connect entrepreneurs working on advanced technology to the country’s largest source of early-stage funding — the Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) and Small Business Technology Transfer (STTR) programs. The SBA Administrator, Isabella Casillas Guzman, will provide welcome remarks on July 19.

“The $4 billion in federal non-dilutive funding offered through SBA’s SBIR/STTR programs is often a critical milestone in moving an entrepreneur’s research idea from concept to commercial product/services. This national conference will enable entrepreneurs across the country to engage virtually with the federal program managers that oversee more than 7,000 awards annually,” said John Williams, director of Innovation and Technology. “SBA is committed to making sure innovators — particularly women, minorities and those located in states with less access to federal or private funding to advance their ideas — are aware of the SBIR and STTR programs and gain a higher percentage of that funding moving forward.”

The SBA is committed to building an inclusive innovation ecosystem to ensure that entrepreneurs from historically underrepresented communities can fully participate in next- generation research and development. SBIR Week will feature complimentary events from organizations involved in supporting entrepreneurs across the country including, the Minority Business Development Agency (MBDA) and the Federal Laboratory Consortium for Technology Transfer (FLC).

The MBDA InVision Tour will take place on July 21. The InVision Tour is designed to empower minority entrepreneurs to bring new technologies to the commercial marketplace. Throughout the entire week, program managers from the participating federal agencies will conduct virtual one-on-one meetings with small businesses, take part in live targeted panels, discuss technology areas and share insights into how the agencies make funding decisions.

Small technology firms, innovators, scientists or researchers seeking more information, including the event schedule and participating agencies, should visit sbirroadtour.com.

