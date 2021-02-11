Science Pub to Explore How 3D Printing is Transforming Soft Robotic Technology 

(Stephanie Walker | Photo Courtesy of Oregon State University – Cascades)

At Oregon State University – Cascades next Science Pub, OSU materials scientist Stephanie Walker will share how new materials and processes used in 3D printing are creating soft robots that are changing wearable technology, medicine and the art of squeezing into tiny places.

The Science Pub, “The Promise of 3D Printing Soft Robots,” will be offered free via YouTube Live from 6-7:30pm on February 18.

Walker is a postdoctoral scholar in the Collaborative Robotics and Intelligent Systems Institute in OSU’s College of Engineering. During her Science Pub presentation, she will share research that has produced new materials and 3D printing techniques that can create an array of complex devices, including electronic circuitry and system devices that operate robotics. She will also discuss real-world applications for the highly flexible robots made possible by these technology advancements.

Walker has worked for Intel and École Polytechnique Fédérale de Lausanne in Switzerland. Her research focuses on the development of new materials and processing techniques for soft robot production, including multi-component and multi-material 3D printing.

To register for this Science Pub, visit osucascades.edu/science-pubs or contact events@osucascades.edu or 541-322-3100. Following registration, audience members will receive an email with instructions for viewing the Science Pub.

osucascades.edu