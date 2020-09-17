Second Annual Guardian Group Gala Goes Virtual

Due to COVID-19, local nonprofit Guardian Group has pivoted their largest fundraiser of the year to a virtual event. The event will be held on October 1, 2020 at 6:30pm PDT via Zoom. The hour-long virtual event will host a panel of speakers including: Rusty Amos, senior deputy district attorney for Clackamas County; Andrea Benson, lived experience expert; Rachel DeLance, social worker and community advocate; and members of Guardian Group’s team.

The fundraiser will be a conversation about the current state of human trafficking here in America and what those in attendance can do to help in their communities. Human trafficking is one of the fastest-growing crimes in the United States, and Guardian Group works tirelessly to support a community-wide response to stopping this horrific crime from every sector. This event is being sponsored by St. Charles Health System, Mid-Oregon Credit Union, Moda and Hayden Homes.



Guardian Group is a veteran-operated nonprofit headquartered here in Bend whose mission is to prevent and disrupt the sex trafficking of women and children while enabling partners to identify victims and predators in the United States. Their approach can best be described as “holistic,” as in their offensive and defensive strategies rely on each other to help bring victims justice. Through the offensive component, they change the way resource-constrained law enforcement agencies are able to respond to trafficking situations. While the defensive strategy utilizes the power of communities, trained to recognize and respond to potential trafficking. Empowering people to view their role in the solution to stopping sex trafficking will not only aid in preventing future victims, but also impact future generations. Together, we can bring help to those who need it.



There is no cost for registration, but we do ask that you consider donating to the cause if you are able and moved to do so. Register here. If you are unable to attend but would like to donate you can do so here.



guardiangroup.org • contact@guardiangroup.org