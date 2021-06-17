Shepherd’s House Ministries Holding Garage Sale Fundraiser to Kick Off Safe & Secure Summer Campaign

Shepherd’s House Ministries will be hosting a garage sale fundraiser to benefit the Shepherd’s House Women and Children’s Center. Come shop for a variety of great items to support the many women and children who come for help. All proceeds will go to help those women and children in Central Oregon who are experiencing homelessness, trauma and addiction.

The Garage Sale will be held at:

1854 NE Division Street in Bend

Saturday, June 19 from 8am-12pm

Come shop till you drop and support The Women and Children’s Center.

shepherdshouseministries.org