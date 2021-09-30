Sisters Coffee Company Expands to Old Mill District

(Photo | Courtesy of Sisters Coffee Company)

Sisters Coffee Company is launching its third retail location, opening a cafe in the heart of Bend’s Old Mill District starting Saturday, October 2.

Established in 1989, the local coffee roaster will be taking over the location previously operated by Strictly Organic Coffee Co. Sisters Coffee will temporarily operate a mobile espresso cart while the 1,200-square-foot space is being remodeled with a tentative completion date of mid-December.

Chief Development Officer and co-owner Jared Durham has collaborated with Stemach Architecture for the new design and layout and with CS Construction for the buildout.

“The new design will feature a glass roll-up door to maximize customer flow to the outdoor patio and offer a vast array of premium coffees that the brand is known for,” Durham said. “Another focal point of the menu will be specialty grab n go food items that will complement the walk-up customer demographic that the Old Mill District is known for.”

Sisters Coffee is excited to continue to build on its destination retail model and open its newest cafe in such an iconic Central Oregon location. With cafes in Sisters, Portland’s Pearl District and now in Bend’s Old Mill District, Sisters Coffee is proud to continue to build toward its vision of furthering the legacy of a successful family-owned business that’s deeply rooted in the communities it serves.

“We’re thrilled to have another local, family-owned business set up shop here in the Old Mill District,” said Beau Eastes, marketing director for the Old Mill District. “Sisters Coffee is an iconic Central Oregon business. They’re great people who make outstanding coffee in gorgeous spaces.”

Strictly Organic, an Old Mill District staple for 13 years, will now focus exclusively on their original store in the Box Factory.

“Strictly Organic owners Richard (Steffensen) and Rhonda (Ealy) have been an absolute joy to work with over the years,” Eastes added. “We wish them nothing but the best.”