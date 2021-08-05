Sisters Folk Festival Now Enrolling Students for Branch to Fruit Music Camp August 23-27

(Photo | Courtesy of Sisters Folk Festival)

Music instructors Joe Schulte and Conner Bennett recently wrapped up a well-received Seed to Sprout Music Camp at the Sisters Art Works building at the end of July. The two will build on the success of that camp with the follow-up Branch to Fruit Camp taking place August 23-27.

The upcoming Branch to Fruit Music Camp is open to acoustic instrument players going into grades 6-10 who are comfortable on their instrument and relatively fluid in the common major and minor chords found in popular music. In addition to playing together as a large group, this camp will break out into some small group ensemble sessions in which two-four players will work out tunes that may include custom song arrangement, individual solos, harmonies and improvisation. An end-of-camp concert will take place Friday afternoon and is open to families.

Tuition for this camp is based on a Pay What You Can model, with full scholarships available to all students, thanks to generous support from The Roundhouse Foundation.

Register for the camp here: eventbrite.com/e/branch-to-fruit-a-music-camp-registration.

sistersfolkfestival.org