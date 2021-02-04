(SBM Adviser and Instructor Jim Wilcox | Photo courtesy of Central Oregon Community College )

Does your established business need practical, long-term, hands-on support?

There are still seats available in the 2021 Small Business Management program (SBM). This popular program has impacted hundreds of local businesses during the time that it has been offered in Central Oregon. Over the course of a year, participants receive a unique combination of one-to-one business advising and practical classroom instruction customized to individual needs.

If you are an established business owner looking to improve the organization and operation of your company, even during today’s tough times, COCC’s SBM program can help you assess your strengths and weaknesses, and implement a sound action plan.

SBM Adviser and Instructor Jim Wilcox has over 20 years of experience working with businesses. His background is in management, business ownership and human resources.

The list of Central Oregon SBM participants is highly recognizable and includes many well-known local businesses. Join this year’s virtual SBM cohort starting in February.

Read what some local business owners have to say about the SBM program:

“Jim Wilcox is an excellent instructor. He presents material in an understandable manner. His classroom promotes discussion amongst participants. Mostly, Jim is sincere and genuine about his commitment to help small businesses succeed. The time he dedicates to make a personal connection and understanding our business has been so appreciated.”

“During this pandemic, I felt I was in the middle of all the information. I would not have been able to navigate all this without the SBDC; all the advice on how to navigate the crisis, all the updates about the various loans and grants. I couldn’t have been in a better position!”

“The one-on-one adviser meetings were extremely helpful. …(this) is a great program that can help any small business owner gain a better understanding of the essential operating processes of managing, maintaining and growing your business.”

Call 541-383-7290 for more details and/or to apply, or email sbdc@cocc.edu.

Wilcox can help you:

Develop a plan for sound growth or expansion

Understand your market and marketing plan

Plan for greater profit and returns for owners

Analyze your operations for better management

Monthly classes start Wednesday, February 10, 2-5pm on Zoom

Program cost is $999.

Some scholarships are available.

Business owners who have been in business for at least one year, have the equivalent of one full-time employee beyond the owner and can commit to working on improving the business are eligible for the SBM Program. Participants also need to be able to produce monthly financial statements from their bookkeeping or accounting software.

cocc.edu