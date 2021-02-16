SMART Reading’s Virtual Read-a-thon Aims to Raise $30,000 for Local SMART Reading Programs

SMART Reading is holding a read-a-thon and fundraiser on Friday, February 26. This event is being held in place of our annual in-person fundraiser, the SMART Sip, and will feature a raffle along with a day of virtual children’s story read-alouds. The event is free to attend, and aims to raise $30,000 to provide reading support and new books to keep for Pre-K through third-grade students here in Central Oregon.

Raffle tickets range from $5-$50 and prizes include airline tickets, $200 in Oregon Scratch-It tickets, an RV rental and $2,000 in Central Oregon gift certificates. Click here to see them all.

“Although the pandemic has introduced many challenges and changes in how we do our work and hold events, kids need books and reading support now more than ever,” says Jennifer Zardinejad, Central Area manager. “We have some great local energy and support around Oregon Reads Aloud, and I encourage everyone in our community to join us in celebrating the power of books and reading to transform children’s lives.”

Our local read-a-thon segment will go from 11:45am-12:45pm and includes local readers and NBC’s Keith Morrison. The Central Area local read-a-thon segment is being sponsored by Brooks Resources, Umpqua Bank, Miller Lumber, Bigfoot Beverages, Republic Services, The Westhoff Group, The van der Velde Family, Simplicity by Hayden Homes, Providence Health Plan, Knife River and Central Electric Cooperative, Inc.

To learn more about Oregon Reads Aloud or to tune into the event live stream, visit avcast.me/smartreading.

SMARTReading.org • 541-797-7726