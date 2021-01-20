Smart Ways To Increase Your Influence Online

The rise of social media in the 21st century is unparalleled. The number of mobile devices in the world continues to grow. As technology becomes more affordable, this trend is set to spread into less digitally advanced areas of the world. The amount of time people spend on social media has increased by thirty minutes in the last few years.

The explosion of social media has allowed marketers and advertisers to increase their penetration of people’s minds and specifically target their potential customers. On the flip side, it has also opened up the door for individuals and small businesses to grow their reach. Fifteen years ago, tweets were reserved only for birds. Nowadays, taking a selfie in your bathroom has the potential to earn you money and increase your influence. Regular people now have the power to influence people on the other side of the planet. Here is how you can tap into this potential.

Increase your followers

Growing your followers is the number one way to increase the reach and power of your social media influence. More followers mean more people see your content. It will get higher engagement levels, be shared more often, and be seen by more eyes. More influence means your brand is getting into the minds of more potential customers, increasing your brand’s authority and trust. Having high levels of influence on social media can increase your website traffic and generate more leads for your business.

Growth tools such as Twesocial allow you to grow your followers on Twitter. Unlike many other methods that can result in bots and inactive accounts following your handle, Twesocial provides real social media accounts specific to your brand.

Use hashtags

Hashtags are an essential part of social media. They help direct relevant users to your content and put it into the feeds of people interested in your brand. Using optimized hashtags with your posts will result in people who don’t necessarily follow you on social media seeing your posts.

Tools such as Task Ant can do a lot of the hard work for you when it comes to hashtags. Using powerful analytical tools, these services provide you with hashtags relevant to your brand that will grow your reach, increase your followers, and boost user engagement with your posts.

Engage

It is estimated that there are currently over 1billion users on Instagram and 340million on Twitter. Engaging with users on this platform – and users engaging with your content – is vital to the success of your social media campaigns. Engagement increases the likability of your brand. On top of this, the algorithms that push your brand into more feeds favor user engagement. The more people who engage with your content, the more likely it is to be picked up by algorithms and seen by more people.

Social media is often the go-to place for customer support, and people expect fast responses. People love positive engagement with brands on social media, and it is a great way to increase loyalty and generate word of mouth. It is also an effective way to learn about your followers’ needs and wants and figure out which content is most effective.

Post regularly

Posting regularly is key to increasing your influence on social media. Keeping your feed active stops your account from becoming stale, and it promotes your brand to more people more often. Regular posts increase awareness of your brand, builds customer loyalty, and gives you more chance to learn about which posts work and which don’t.

Posting once a day on Facebook and Instagram is plenty. Any more than this, and you run the risk of oversaturating your user’s feed and in turn making them bored of your brand. Twitter’s unique format gives scope for more than one post a day.

A brave new world

Times have changed from the old ways that businesses, brands, and individuals gained influence over potential customers. You can now directly measure influence in terms of numbers of social media followers and user engagement. Using social media intelligently and efficiently has the potential to increase your influence tenfold. The best way to realize these goals is to utilize the growing number of analytic and growth tools available on the internet.