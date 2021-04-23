SmileDirectClub Expands into New Market with Multiple Partnerships

SmileDirectClub was first established in 2014 as a purveyor of convenient and affordable oral care solutions. Based on the idea that everyone deserves access to affordable oral care solutions, SmileDirectClub created its reputation as the only clear aligner company offering end-to-end oral care solutions, ranging from teeth whitening all the way to straightening services.

One of the fastest-growing medtech companies in the oral care sector, SmileDirectClub fronted headline news with multiple partnerships with major retailers in both Canada and the United States.

Canadian Partnership Expands SmileDirectClub Offerings

The Chief Brand Officer at SmileDirectClub, Josh Chapman, led the introduction of the new expansion into more than 1,000 Shoppers Drug Marts in Canada. The announcement came after SmileDirectClub promised a whole range of oral care products for sale within the Canadian market, paying particular attention to the award-winning and smile-defining Bright On system.

The Bright On whitening system is an award-winning product that provides individuals with the ability to improve not just the quality of their smile, but their happiness as well. Developed with enamel-safe whitening agents used in dental offices around the world, SmileDirectClub offers an easy way to enjoy whitening solutions at home.

The Bright On whitening system is focused on a simple three-step process. Bright On can be purchased at cooperating Shoppers Drug Marts throughout Canada as well as approved SmileDirectClub agents, the SmileDirectClub website, and any cooperating Walmart locations.

Step One — Brush and Preparation

When using the Bright On whitening system, begin by brushing teeth first every morning and last every evening for one week. During this time, make sure to brush thoroughly while avoiding flossing. After brushing is completed, grab the included Bright On Whitening Pen that came with the system.

Step Two — Apply Whitening Gel

Next up in the SmileDirectClub Bright On program is the application of whitening gel through the bright on pen. Simply twist the cap of the gel until the material is visible, applying a visible amount on your toothbrush. Once the whitening gel is on the brush, be sure to brush your teeth again, focusing on the front top and bottom teeth.

Key Tips

Brush in Circular Motion, Avoiding the Gums

After Brushing, Let Sit For Five Minutes to Penetrate

Spit Out Excess Foam, Avoiding Food/Water For 20 Minutes

Step Three — Turbo Charge a Whiter Smile with LED Light

After the whitening gel has been applied and excess foam expelled, it will be time to grab the Bright On LED Accelerator Light . This handheld device is lightweight and easy-to-use. It simply plugs into an Android or Apple device.

Once the light is plugged into the device of choice, insert it into the mouth while lit for five minutes. Allow the light to turbo-charge the effect of the first two steps in this process. After five minutes have passed, unplug the light and spit out any remaining foam. Rinse the mouthpiece with warm water before rinsing and wiping the product down to dry.

Targeted Outcomes

Visibly Brightened Teeth In Just One Week

Use For One Week, Every Six Months

Skip Staining Foods For 24 Hours Following Bright On Treatment Common Staining Foods Include: coffee, chocolate, soda, and wine.

Replacement Whitening Touch-Up Pens Available Separately

New Partnership with Walgreens

As Josh Chapman continues to unveil a rollout into Canadian markets for SmileDirectClub, the business makes significant leaps forward. SmileDirectClub announced a partnership with nearly 1,700 Walgreens sprinkled throughout the United States. The goal of this new partnership is to bring many of SmileDirectClub’s to Walgreen locations to increase availability to those in need.

Leading the way in the Walgreen expansion is SmileDirectClub’s top product , the Bright On whitening system. Joining the Bright On system is a range of electric toothbrushes, water flossers, replacement heads, whitening products, and toothpaste.

Amy Keith, the Vice President of Retail for SmileDirectClub, went on the record regarding the recent partnership with Walgreens. Keith stated that SmileDirectClub products would reach Walgreen stores before the end of the year, saying that the company has created “the first end-to-end solution for your smile.”

Included in the new product offerings at Walgreens will be:

Electric Toothbrush — Developed by SmileDirectClub for support with the bright on lightening system, this electric toothbrush cleans up to 50 percent better than conventional manual brush alternatives. Angled head and equipped tongue scraper allow customers to fight against bad breath.

Developed by SmileDirectClub for support with the bright on lightening system, this electric toothbrush cleans up to 50 percent better than conventional manual brush alternatives. Angled head and equipped tongue scraper allow customers to fight against bad breath. Teeth Whitening Pens — Also available through SmileDirectClub’s official website, these Bright On whitening pens contain enamel-safe whitening agents utilized by dentists everywhere. A no-brush applicator allows for a careful application while simultaneously avoiding the sensitive gum line. Can help remove years’ worth of stains while improving more than nine shades!

In cooperation with this new product rollout in Walgreens, the famous pharmaceutical chain is supporting customer growth by offering $5 off select SmileDirectClub oral care products through the use of a new QR code offer.

SmileDirectClub is currently regarded as among the fastest-growing health-tech companies in the industry, having reached more than one million clients worldwide.

Quick Takeaways

SmileDirectClub Products Available in Walgreens

New $5-Off QR Code to Support Savings at Walgreens

Introduction of Bright On Whitening System to Walgreens Establishment

SmileDirectClub Democratizes Healthy Oral Care

SmileDirectClub endeavors to provide award-winning oral care solutions to clients throughout North America as well as abroad. SmileDirectClub is the first and only oral care company to provide end-to-end oral care solutions for everything from teeth alignment to whitening and straightening.

Based out of Nashville, TN, SmileDirectClub is proud to service the U.S., Canada, Australia, United Kingdom, New Zealand, Netherlands, Hong Kong, Singapore, and more.