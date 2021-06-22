South County Residents Invited to Apply for Open Seat on County Planning Commission

South County residents are invited to apply for an open seat on the Deschutes County Planning Commission. The Planning Commission reviews land use policy and zoning regulations and makes recommendations to the Board of Commissioners. Members make up the official citizen involvement committee on land use planning for the unincorporated area of the County, providing a forum for community input. The commission represents all unincorporated areas of the County, but the open seat represents the South County area. Applications will be accepted until Sunday, July 11.

Planning commissioners are not paid for their time and serve for four-year terms. The Planning Commission is currently meeting in a hybrid format with flexibility afforded to commissioners to attend in person or virtually at the Deschutes Services Center (1300 NW Wall Street) in Bend on the second and fourth Thursdays of each month at 5:30pm. Additional meetings and locations throughout the County may be required.

Residents who are interested in serving are invited to submit a complete application, which includes a letter of interest and resume, describing their interest in rural land use planning issues and ability to serve collaboratively on a committee.

The Planning Commission application can be found at deschutes.org/jobs or at the Deschutes County Community Development Department, 117 NW Lafayette Avenue in Bend.

deschutes.org