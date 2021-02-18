Sponsor a Spay or Neuter for a Pet in Need

Bend Spay + Neuter Clinic, a Program of Humane Society of Central Oregon (HSCO), has created a GivingGrid to help pets in need. For as little as $10, you can contribute towards a pet’s spay or neuter surgery.

COVID-19 and the Oregon wildfires had a devastating effect on many Central Oregon families. Many are struggling to meet their own basic needs as well as those of their pets. Your donations will directly help pay for a spay or neuter surgery. To access the Giving Grid, click here: givinggrid.com/kpaxqf.

Other Ways to Help

Support HSCO By Donating Your Change Using the RoundUp App! Support HSCO and the animals by automatically donating your change from every credit card purchase. It’s small change for you, but a game changer for the critters! Check out the RoundUp App and download it for iPhone, Android or use the Web Version here: roundupapp.com.

eBay Raises Money for the Animals

Millions of people use eBay to sell, shop and support their favorite causes, like Humane Society of Central Oregon, and everyone can make an impact with eBay. As a shopper, you can give to HSCO at checkout, buy items that benefit the animals or choose symbolic gifts that give back. Sellers can also earmark 10-100 percent of their items’ selling price to benefit a chosen charity, and eBay waives the same percentage in fees. You can make a difference for the animals every time you use eBay.

Click here for details: charity.ebay.com/charity/Humane-Society-of-Central-Oregon.

Fred Meyer Reward Card Giving Program

Link your Fred Meyer Rewards Card to give back to Humane Society of Central Oregon every time you shop. Click here to link your Rewards Card with the Humane Society of Central Oregon UD853: fredmeyer.com/i/community/community-rewards.

Amazon Smile Foundation Program

Each time you shop at Amazon, the Amazon Smile Foundation donates 0.5 percent of the purchase price back to Humane Society of Central Oregon! Simply click here to start shopping and search for Humane Society of Central Oregon to link your account: smile.amazon.com/gp/ch/list.

