Statewide Hiring Event — “Back to Work Day”

(Graphic | Courtesy of WorkSource Central Oregon)

WorkSource Oregon invites job seekers to join us on Wednesday, September 15, 2021 for “Back To Work Day.”

Job seekers will have an opportunity to meet with employers face-to-face at the hiring business location. Some employers are willing to HIRE on the spot with sign-on bonuses! Over 32 businesses participating.

To obtain a list of Redmond & Bend Businesses to visit on September 15, 2021 from 8:30am to 4:30pm . Please Email: OED_HIRECENTRALOR@oregon.gov or visit Redmond WorkSource: 2158 SE College Loop, Suite B, Redmond or Bend WorkSource:1645 NE Forbes Rd. #101, Bend.

Remember:

Bring several copies of your resume

Select which employers to visit that day

Go at your own pace

Make a face-to-face contact

Leave each employer with a positive impression

The Oregon Employment Department is an equal opportunity program/employer. The following services are available free of cost upon request: Auxiliary aids or services and alternate formats to individuals with disabilities and language assistance to individuals with limited English proficiency. Ask one of our staff for more information.

El Departmento de Empleo de Oregon es un programa/ empleador que respeta la igualdad de oportunidades. Disponemos de los siguientes servicios a pedido y sin costo: Servicios o ayudas auxiliares, y formatos alternos para personas con discapacidades y asistencia de idiomas para personas con conocimiento limitado del inglés. Para mayor información, pregunte a nuestro personal.

worksourceoregon.org