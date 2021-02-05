Steps to Take When You’ve Sustained a Head Injury

In America alone, over 1.5 million individuals suffer from a traumatic head injury every year. Nobody thinks it will happen to them, but the truth is that accidents can happen to anyone. Whether you have an extreme hobby such as rock climbing or skating or work in a high-risk environment such as construction sites, it is vital to have an injury action plan. Here are some steps you can take if you’ve sustained a head injury.

Prevention

The best way to handle a brain injury is to avoid it in the first place. If you choose to partake in risky activities in which your head is vulnerable, always wear a helmet. The US Department of Transportation reports that 85% of cycling accidents that result in a head injury could have been avoided with a helmet.

Seatbelts are also crucial protection devices. You should buckle up every time you get in the car, even if you are just going around the corner. In fact, most accidents occur on short drives.

Whatever it is you do in your day to day life, there are always ways to make it safer and ensure you protect your head from trauma.

Financial Protection

Unfortunately, brain injuries are often associated with high medical costs. Hospital stays are expensive. Add in the prices of brain scans, equipment, and rehabilitation, and the bill can get overwhelming. If you find yourself in this position, you should contact a Florida traumatic brain injury attorney to file a claim. You could get some financial relief depending on the circumstances of the accident.

Health insurance is also crucial in situations like these. Do some research on a plan that suits you, and get covered before anything happens.

Aftercare

Recovering from a brain injury takes a lot of time and care. Even concussions require downtime. If you’ve suffered from a head injury, refrain from any strenuous activities for a while. As much as you may want to jump back into your routine, it will only prolong the recovery process. Surround yourself with a reliable support team that can assist you with things like cooking and cleaning. Make sure to communicate your needs to your place of work.

After an injury, be patient and pay attention to how you’re feeling. Never try to push through pain or uncomfortable sensations. Keep a log of all of your symptoms and if they are getting better or worse. There are always people willing to help you through these injuries. You are never alone in your recovery process.