Steve Gunnels Announces Candidacy for Deschutes County District Attorney; Will Focus on Protecting Rights of All Community Members

(Chief Deputy District Attorney Steve Gunnels | Photo courtesy of Steve Gunnels)

Chief Deputy District Attorney Steve Gunnels announced his candidacy for Deschutes County District Attorney. “I’ve dedicated my career to justice and public safety and believe the criminal justice system must protect the rights of every person in our community,” Gunnels said. “It would be an honor to serve as your District Attorney.”

A longtime resident of Central Oregon, Gunnels has served as a Deschutes County prosecutor for 27 years. His experience includes the successful prosecution of some of the most serious crimes committed in Deschutes County. Gunnels, a Redmond High graduate, attended Oregon State University and Georgetown University Law School. He and his wife have raised their family in Central Oregon and are committed to this community.

Current Deschutes County John Hummel’s decision not to run for re-election led to Gunnels’ decision to step up. “When Hummel announced that he would not file, I was contacted by numerous community members, prosecutors, defense attorneys and law enforcement who encouraged me to run,” he said.

Gunnels enters the race with a slew of impressive endorsements, including Deschutes District Attorney John Hummel, Chief Deputy District Attorney Mary Anderson and former Deschutes District Attorneys Patrick Flaherty and Michael Dugan. “Steve has the experience and dedication to carry on our office’s great work,” said Hummel. “He will continue to focus on our collaborative approach and innovative programs and serve our community well.”

One of Gunnels’ proudest achievements was working with Honorable Judge Alta Brady and a team of professionals to design and implement the Deschutes County Family Drug Court Program and then serve as the court’s prosecutor for 15 years. “I have seen people enter the program in the throes of addiction, and with the help of the program, embrace sobriety, reunite with their families and become healthy, productive members of our community,” said Gunnels.

Deschutes County will be voting for District Attorney in the May 17, 2022, primary election.