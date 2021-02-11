Stoller Opens its First Satellite Location in Bend, Hosting Grand Opening February 12 at the Box Factory

The Stoller Wine Group announced it will be opening its first satellite location at The Box Factory in Bend. Beginning this Friday, February 12, guests can visit the new Stoller Wine Bar to enjoy wine flights, wines by the glass or bottle and to-go bottle sales.

“A Bend location has been a dream of ours and we are thrilled to see it finally come to life,” said Gary Mortensen, president of the Stoller Wine Group. “The community is vibrant with an incredible foodie scene, countless activities, and rich culture of innovation. As we prepare for our Grand Opening, we welcome long-time Bend hospitality veteran Steven Benson to our team as our director of consumer sales.”

Taking over the Riff Cold Brewed Taproom space, the Stoller Wine Bar will feature more than 40 wines from Stoller’s family of brands. Offerings include wines from Stoller Family Estate, Chehalem, Chemistry, Canned Oregon and History, plus beer on tap and cider. Cheese and charcuterie are also available, with an expanded food menu to come. Stoller, Chehalem and History wine club members will enjoy 20 percent off all wine purchases. Stoller is also excited to continue to offer a selection of Riff Cold Brewed products alongside other non-alcoholic options.

“Stoller has felt like a kindred spirit from the very beginning,” said Paul Evers, co-founder and CEO of Riff Cold Brewed. “Handing off the taproom to Stoller feels more like we’re passing the baton to a teammate. Our team is energized as we focus resources behind our core business of making and packaging delicious ready-to-drink cold-brewed coffees and our innovative carbon-neutral natural energy drink.”

Guests can make a reservation by visiting Stoller’s online reservation system or by phone at 503-864-3404. Reservations are encouraged, but not required. Stoller Wine Bar will be open Wednesday-Thursday from 12-8pm, Friday-Saturday from 11am-8pm and Sunday from 12-7pm.

“I’ve been a fan of Stoller’s wines for years, and it’s exciting to join the family,” said Benson. “Bend isn’t just a beer town anymore.”

About the Stoller Wine Group

The Stoller Wine Group is the parent company for Stoller Family Estate, Chehalem, Chemistry, Canned Oregon and History. Formed in August 2018, the Oregon based company offers a suite of wine brands and products based strategically on various price points and distribution models.

stollerwinegroup.com