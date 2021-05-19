Strategies to Build High-Quality Backlinks for a New Website       

Link building is still one of the most powerful ranking factors used by search engines, despite frequent algorithm changes. The greater the backlinks from authoritative domains on your website, the better your chance is at leading on the Search Engine Results Pages (SERP).

As other high-quality websites link to a website, it sends positive signals to search engine crawlers, informing them that the linked-to website is interesting and useful. If you want to ace the backlinking game, you have to develop some powerful strategies.

Link Building Strategies for your New Website

Linkable, Relevant Content

Great content is the key to generating high-quality links. Only if you publish niche-relevant content, give great value, and help solve real problems can the people expect links back to their site.

People will never publish dull, boring, or excessively simplistic content because, SEO-wise, they do nothing. The more compelling and interesting your content, the more likely it is for other websites to discover and link to your website.

Public Relations

One of the initial steps to building good backlinks is introducing yourself to the audience or becoming a familiar name. If your potential customers don’t know who you are, there’s no way they will link back to your website or products.

Having a solid relationship with your target audience helps you build your brand and secure your business’ future. You can use social media channels to communicate with viewers.

Broken Link Hunting

The building of a broken link involves finding informative websites with external links to dead pages. You can easily make some excellent connections if you can identify broken links pointing to 404 pages and present alternative content which is as good, if not better, than the original link.

Broken link building may take a lot of work and has a high denial rate, but all of this is worthwhile when you have a few powerful links.

Mention Alerts

With this approach, you will set up a simple Google Alert to inform you of the brand, domain, name, products, etc., that someone is mentioning. Then you can follow up when you receive a notice.

Reach out to the reporters or bloggers who mentioned your brand and request them to add a link. However, you must show how the link adds editorial value to maximize your chances of this happening.

Press Release Distribution Platform

Numerous services help you act as a source for other bloggers and journalists through your professional knowledge and data. You will earn a backlink each time somebody quotes you. You will also increase brand awareness and traffic transfer to your website as a trustworthy source.

Start by subscribing to a press release distribution platform. It’s usually a free service that connects you to bloggers and reporters who seek contributors. You will get an email every day containing inquiries from writers in your industry. Select the ones to suit your company and respond with your credentials by email.

Guest Blogging

You’ll get your content in front of new readers and gain more audiences when you publish blogs for other popular websites. Not only will guest blogging help you get backlinks, but it will also improve your reputation online.

Guest blogging is an extremely efficient way to get your business to a new audience. It helps you leverage the authority of a well-known website while you provide your expert information.

Your new website will benefit significantly from tactical link-building techniques. Once you provide unique, useful content and build valuable relationships with customers and niche competitors, it will be easier to earn high-quality backlinks.

You can slowly build your authority and become a reliable website in Google’s eyes. If you need assistance with your backlinking strategy, you can always approach SEO experts to transform your website into a link magnet.