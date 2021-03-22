The East Rim Road project is work associated with the Site Infrastructure project currently underway at the OSU Cascades Campus. The Site Infrastructure is the development of an approximately 16-acres site for the future campus master plan, site improvements related to Edward J. Ray Hall (Academic Building 2), and SW Simpson Ave improvements. The East Rim Road project replaces an existing road and will connect to a new traffic circle and new emergency vehicle access road that are now under construction.

Construction work being bid out at this time is the Earthwork/Site Utilities scope and the Landscaping/Irrigation scope. The Earthwork package includes erosion control, site demolition, excavation & grading, trenching & backfill, aggregate paving base, stormwater utilities, and water utilities. The Landscaping package includes trees, hydroseeding, soil amendments, mulch, and irrigation system. The Excavation work is scheduled to begin May, 2021 and Landscaping in July, 2021.

BOLI Prevailing Wage Rates will apply to this work. Bid documents can be accessed at the following link: https://app.buildingconnected.com/public/565395ced928350a00e70b61/projects/605506e26ce08000ba7c6dd6

SWINERTON BUILDERS

342 SW Second Ave.

Portland, OR 97204

Phone: (503) 224-6888 – Fax: (503) 224-6889

OR # 78483 – WA# SWINEB*992DR

