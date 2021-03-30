Summit Health Expands Pediatrics to Better Serve Families in Eastside Bend

Summit Health announced the expansion of its pediatrics services with the opening of its newest clinic, Summit Health Eastside Pediatrics, which will provide convenient access to pediatric specialty care services for families in East Bend, Redmond and the greater tri-county region. The 3,000-square-foot clinic is strategically located adjacent to East Cascade Women’s Group in the East Cascade Professional Building located at 2400 NE Neff Road, Suite B.

The new clinic will offer pediatric services provided by Summit Health’s team of physicians and pediatric nurse practitioner, including Jennifer Schroeder, MD, Kate Broadman, MD and Katie Powell, PNP. Pediatric services will include a Child Wellness Clinic, streamlined access to allergy and asthma, audiology, otolaryngology and cardiology, among others. Should an emergency take place, this new clinic is conveniently located across the street from the Summit Health Eastside Urgent Care Clinic, open on holidays, with an onsite lab and imaging center.

Conveniently located adjacent to the East Cascade Women’s Group obstetric providers, families benefit from being in close proximity to comprehensive prenatal through postnatal care.

“We’re committed to meeting the needs of families living on the Eastside of Bend and beyond by providing high quality pediatric care closer to home,” said Russell E. Massine, MD, Summit Health chief physician executive.

Summit Health will also continue to offer pediatric services at its Old Mill District Clinic location.

“We couldn’t be more pleased to expand our pediatrics care alongside of our trusted partner, East Cascade Women’s Group. Working in tandem as independent partners, this new expansion will help us to fulfill our mission of improving quality and lowering the total cost of care in our community,” Justin Sivill, Summit Health regional chief operations officer commented.

About Summit Health in Oregon

Summit Health is a physician-led, patient-centric network committed to simplifying the complexities of health care and bringing a more connected kind of care. In Central Oregon, Summit Health offers a comprehensive care model with more than 130 providers in primary care, urgent care, and over 30 medical specialty and services.

smgoregon.com