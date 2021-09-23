Support Central Oregon Student Athletes by Purchasing Tickets for The Center Foundation’s 2021 Bounty Raffle

The deadline to purchase tickets for The Center Foundation’s seventh annual Bounty Raffle is quickly approaching on Friday, October 1. The Center Foundation is a Central Oregon nonprofit providing free sports medicine services to high school students, and the Bounty Raffle is an annual fundraising event that supports the placement of certified athletic trainers in Central Oregon high schools to prevent and manage concussions and injuries for student athletes.

Tickets are priced at $25 each and only 1,000 tickets are sold to increase participants’ chances of winning. This year’s raffle prizes are collectively valued at over $10,000 and include four different prize packages.

“The Center Foundation is proud to offer our sports medicine services at no cost to Central Oregon students or their families,” said Sonja Donohue, executive director of The Center Foundation. “This means we rely on fundraising in order to provide nationally certified athletic trainers to each of our local high schools. Every raffle ticket purchased will help us work toward our mission to promote the health and safety of youth in our community through access to sports medicine services.”

Prizes in the 2021 Bounty Raffle include:

Mexico Getaway: A seven-night stay at an exclusive four-diamond, members-only, oceanfront property in Mexico (choose from a variety of locations). This package does not expire for two years.

Holland America Cruise: A luxurious seven-day cruise for two on Holland America (choose from a variety of locations). This package includes dining and does not expire.

Date Nights: Gift cards from local businesses including Washington, Joolz, Drake, Salute, 900 Wall, Pave Fine Jewelry and Bronwen Jewelry.

Best of Bend: Choose from a variety of activity options like a day in the Old Mill District shopping, dining and enjoying a movie; glamping at Elk Lake; or an exciting zipline tour and sunset dinner at Mt. Bachelor.

The 2021 Bounty Raffle drawing will take place on October 1 at 12:30pm PST at The Center Foundation’s offices in Bend (2200 NE Neff Road). Participants do not need to be present to win and winners will be notified by phone and/or email.

To purchase tickets for The Center Foundation’s Bounty Raffle, visit CenterFoundation.org/bounty-raffle-2021 .