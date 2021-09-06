Switch To Digital Faxing And Organize Everything In App

Digital faxing is still widely used throughout the world. People may not use old-school fax machines much anymore, but online faxing is different. If your business needs to send faxes daily, but you’re relying on an old-fashioned machine, it is time to make a change. You can even use mobile applications to get the job done. In fact, there are quite a few benefits to opting for digital faxing services.

Benefits Of Digital Faxing

A free fax online saves you a lot of money, and it saves you time, too. Did you know that you can send a fax from outside the office? You can send your next fax from anywhere. That is one of the biggest advantages of digital faxing. Plus, you are no longer wasting all that paper, and you do not have to worry about that clunky old fax machine.

Stay Organized

Using a digital faxing app, you are going to be able to easily organize your documents. Using cloud storage, you can easily keep all your files organized, without having to deal with all of those extra papers. Imagine having to file hundreds of faxes and then turning around the very next year and doing the same thing. You want to keep digital files of your faxes and not physical files.

Mobile Access

It was mentioned that you can use a mobile app to send, receive and store faxes. This type of mobile access means you can send and access faxes on the go. The camera on your phone is able to scan the documents, converting them to digital files. It takes just a couple of minutes to send a fax. Doesn’t that make it much easier for you to run your business?

Digital Signing

Not only can you send and receive faxes digitally, but you can digitally sign documents, too. Getting a signature has never been easier. In a matter of minutes, the transaction is finished, and each person has his or her own copy of the important document.

Easy Setup

All you need is your computer and/or your smartphone to set up your digital faxing service. You are going to discover free plans available, and there are paid plans, too. You want to pick the app you prefer to use, and the setup is completed in a few easy steps. You will be sending faxes in no time.

Great Security

Digitally storing documents raises questions about security with some business owners. That is why you are going to pick a company that provides the proper encryption in conjunction with its services. Open SSL encryption is preferred. What this means is that the fax is only viewable by the sender and receiver. Furthermore, you certainly do not have to worry about unauthorized employees checking out faxes being printed from one of those old-school fax machines.

Local Number

You may be wondering what your fax number would be if you opted for one of the digital platforms. You are able to use a local fax number. Not only that, but you can use that number no matter where you are in the world. You can send and receive faxes from anywhere.

Search Easily

Since your digital documents are going to be organized, it is easy to search through faxes. Even if you receive hundreds of faxes each month, you are going to easily keep everything organized. Isn’t it so much easier to handle your faxes digitally? Think about all the benefits and what you are missing out on if you continue to use that old-school fax machine.