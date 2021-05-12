Techniques to Help Ace Your Public Speaking Quiz

A public speaking quiz showcases your mastery and knowledge of a subject matter, with the primary purpose of demonstrating your speaking, presentation, communication, and interpersonal skills .

This quiz might come as a written test or oral exam.

Oral public speaking exams may be informal or formal; however, both exams need careful listening and direct responding.

A formal oral exam often has a structured setup and follows a list of questions prepared beforehand.

They generally require detailed answers to the questions and might appear competitive.

Informal exams are usually less structured than formal ones and allow the speaker to provide lengthy and more detailed responses to questions.

Seeing as informal public speaking quizzes don’t necessarily need a particular answer, the evaluations are more subjective too.

Informal public speaking tests also offer participants a greater chance of displaying their interpersonal presentation and communication skills.

If you’re preparing for your public speaking quiz, the following strategies will help you take the quiz and ace it without struggling.

Prepare

Like all other tests, you’ll need to prepare fully by spending a sufficient amount of time studying for it through various sites.

Be very knowledgeable about the thing you’ll be tested on. Practice answering beforehand any question you might be asked. You can even attend a public speaking workshop to gain additional knowledge.

Before the quiz, ask your instructor about any concept you’ll need to understand and if you’re allowed to use any other teaching material, including visual aids.

If you’re not writing an online public speaking quiz, always ask about appropriate dress.

Remember not to rely heavily on visual aids if you use them.

Be punctual

It wouldn’t augur nicely arriving late at a quiz, so make sure to confirm the time and date of the exam beforehand.

Showing up late for your public speaking quiz creates a wrong impression and might result in a low test score.

Make a Good First Impression

Your quiz starts immediately when you enter through the door. Walk-in with a smile, introduce yourself, look interested, and pay attention to your instructor.

Ensure you look and act professional and switch off your phones. Don’t forget to dress appropriately.

Pay Attention

Your public speaking quiz might be in the form of a written test or oral exam. So you might want to pay attention and remain focused throughout the examination.

Listen very attentively to the questions and follow every given instruction.

Ask for clarification if a question appears unclear. If it’s a written quiz, attempt the ones you know first. You can return to the rest later if time permits.

Don’t Ramble

When taking an oral public speaking test, rambling is what you’ll need to avoid by all means.

Be direct and answer questions concisely and thoroughly. Simply put, don’t ramble!

Also, avoid talking in a monotone voice or mumbling. Practice speaking before coming for the quiz.

Take a deep breath! Don’t rush through the quiz or change your voice tone.

Practice Makes Perfect

Practice for the quiz by creating a list of possible questions and attempting to answer them.

This practice will prepare you for what might appear on the quiz and help you enhance your speaking skills.

You can practice with a classmate to rate each other’s performance.

However, I advise you to opt for professional public speaking training to prepare you for the test.

Use Technology Wisely

If you wish to use a mobile device, computer, or projector, ensure that it’s perfectly working before the quiz.

Technology can help your public speaking quiz, but it can also be a distraction when you invest time into using it too much.

Don’t attempt to use technology unless it boosts your presentation. The exam is all about showcasing your public speaking skill and not your mobile device.

Check Your Body Language

Your body language and visual appearance are vital forms of communication you need to pay attention to if you want to pass your quiz.

Body language can make or break your public speaking test.

Your body language should exude confidence, be deliberate, and communicate how happy you’re giving the speech.

Here are some critical body language guidelines to follow:

Don’t rest your hand on your hip

Don’t clasp your hand behind your back

Don’t slouch

Don’t fold your arms in front of your waist or across your chest

Avoid swaying or rocking back and forth

Don’t hide your hands or put them in your pocket

Don’t fidget with anything

If you put on glasses, don’t push them back often

Don’t face away from the instructor or audience

If you need to use a board or flip chart, turn around once you finish and face the audience so your voice can project well in the room

Ensure you’re well-kept and clean

If you wear long hair, make sure it doesn’t cover your eyes and face

Avoid constantly checking your watch or simply remove it

Don’t drum your fingers

Walking

It’s alright to walk around a little while taking a public speaking oral exam. Controlled walking will boost your test.

Staying in only one spot might make you appear nervous or rigid.

Walking ensures the audience focuses their attention on you and keeps them interested in your speech.

But, don’t pace! It’s distracting.

Use the Podium/Lectern

Remember to keep your hands visible while speaking . Using a lectern or podium can be problematic if your hand is hidden in it.

If you don’t intend to use a microphone or notes, there’s no need to stay at the podium, which will provide a more comfortable and relaxed feel to your presentation.

The goal here is to avoid doing anything with your body that distracts your audience from your speech.

Remember, if you appear uncomfortable, those listening to you might start feeling uncomfortable.

Since body language is a vital component of public speaking, practice for the test by standing in front of a mirror.

It’d be best to make an audio recording to assess your speech.

Conclusion

Acing your public speaking quiz isn’t that difficult to achieve. However, you’ll need to learn how to go about it the right way.

Regardless of the quiz type: written test or oral exam, be assured that you’re on your way to guaranteed success by following the techniques mentioned above.

Remember, you need to study the subject you’ll be speaking on extensively and practice before a mirror or a friend to perfect your speech.

You can contact a public speaking training site like Big Impact HQ to coach you before taking the quiz.

Good luck!