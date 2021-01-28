The Advantage of the Coworking Lifestyle

If you are planning to rent a coworking space in Dubai, you will quickly appreciate the multiple benefits of this format of office rentals. It was invented at the beginning of the 21st century and its popularity has been steadily growing all around the world ever since. Coworking suggests that several startups, small businesses, self-employed individuals and remote freelancers share a furnished and fully equipped office space. In this article, we will analyze the main benefits of such a lifestyle and share advice on how to find a worthy rental offer in Dubai.

The Primary Advantages of the Coworking Lifestyle

Professionals from all regions of the planet opt for coworking because it allows them to achieve the following goals:

Cut down costs. It is much more affordable to rent a table, several tables or a corner in a coworking than a full private office. You will not be required to sign a long-term contract and pay a large price upfront.

Surround yourself with comfort. The rental price includes multiple services and amenities, such as business-grade Wi-Fi, air conditioning, a professional print station, a kitchen with a fridge and a coffee machine and so on. Plus, you will be able to relax or even have a nap in the chillout zone.

Produce a favorable impression on your network. When you have a video call or conference, your interlocutor will see a stylish coworking interior in your background. You will be dressed not in your pajamas but in nice clothes. When you need to see your partners, clients or contractors face to face, you can book a conference room in the coworking and invite them for a presentation or negotiations. You can proudly share the pictures of the coworking in your socnet accounts, which will add prestige to your business and personality.

Build a team. If you are planning to hire people, the fact that you are based in a coworking will seriously motivate them. Before you start collaborating, you can meet in person at your workplace. Besides, you might want to join forces with someone you meet in a coworking space.

Separate work and private life. When working from home, professionals often get distracted by their pets, flatmates and family members. They find it difficult to concentrate and achieve less. Or, on the contrary, they cannot stop working till late at night for the fear of being not productive enough. They fail to find time for fitness, friends and entertainment and quickly burn out. In a coworking environment, your schedule will be flexible but at the same time, a bit more organized if compared to working from home. You will see other people come and go during the day — and your routine will be more structured.

Access expert help. The receptionists can receive your parcels and incoming landline calls. Whenever you need the assistance of an IT specialist, just call them and they will arrive immediately. Also, you can always ask the other tenants of the coworking for advice or opinion on a certain subject. You will never feel isolated from society. New teams and individuals will be constantly moving in the coworking space and moving out of it, so there will be a constant influx of new impressions and information.

Travel around the world. People who frequently relocate to a new country with their laptop and a minimum luggage are called digital nomads. They can work from any spot where they can secure Internet connectivity. They rent a coworking space to run their business and in the free time, explore a new city and country. For young professionals who have not started a family yet, this is an amazing opportunity to see the world.

Use education opportunities. When talking with the other tenants, you will get to know about the products and services they are working on. Maybe, you will familiarize yourself with cutting-edge innovations and forward-thinking technologies that you can apply to your business. Thanks to the cross-pollination of ideas, you might considerably improve your workflow and boost your revenue. Also, you can attend informative lectures, trainings, workshops and other kinds of educational events. Some of them will be held in your coworking and others — all around the city. Digital nomads have a chance to meet world-famous experts in their native environment, where they speak in front of the public without stress and haste.

Enjoy flexibility. Even if you are not planning to move abroad, you can easily relocate from one place to another within the city of your permanent residence. When your business grows and you will not fit into the compact coworking anymore, you will be able to quickly move out without paying a hefty penalty for the premature termination of the contract.

