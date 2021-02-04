The Benefits of Electrical Muscle Stimulation 

(Photo | by Scott Webb from Pexels)

When Your Over-the-counter Pain Killers Aren’t Enough

We’ve all been in that inevitable state of pain when it seems like no amount of pills can ever make us feel better; those instances when the headache just won’t go away, when the carpal tunnel is all too real, when we’ve over exercised, or worse, when we’ve had an injury. Some of us have chronic muscle or joint pain, arthritis, fibromyalgia or an autoimmune disease. Some things are temporary, while others stick around for a while. But whatever the pain, either chronic or acute, we need relief, and we need it now. No more popping pills that just won’t work. We need to get down deeper, stimulate those muscles, get the blood pumping so our bodies can begin the road to healing. That’s when electrical stimulation comes in.

What Is Electrical Muscle Stimulation?

The term, often shortened to the acronym EMS, or more popularly referred to as ‘e-stim’ is, quite simply, the process of stimulating one’s muscles through the use of a small electrical current. Think of a tiny little defibrillator that jumpstarts your muscles into action. Sound fun? Maybe ‘fun’ isn’t quite the word that comes to mind? That’s ok. We plan to answer all your questions with this quick little intro to e-stim.

The treatment of electrical stimulation has been around for quite some time, dating back to the 19th century when treating motor paralysis. Naturally, this early technique has evolved over the years into a commonly used form of therapy that providers use when treating patients today.

Doctor of Chiropractic and Adjunct Professor at the University of Western States, Michael Lell, is one such doctor who uses e-stim regularly on his patients. “E-stim is a great targeted tissue-specific modality that relieves pain and improves recovery time from injuries and improves chronic conditions” he explains. From everyday stress and tension, to stroke recovery, from aches and pains, to overuse, e-stim is a beneficial treatment that encourages healthy bodily healing over time. Try saying that to a pill!

How Does E-Stim Work?

Now that we know that e-stim has been around for a while, let’s dive into what it actually is. Medeira Chiro and Rehab explains the treatment in a little more detail for us.

From an electrical device that powers the procedure, “Electrodes are placed on the patient and light electrical pulses are sent through the patient to decrease inflammation as well as relieve pain and alleviate spasms. This light electrical current causes muscle contractions that have been shown to help patients recover from injuries.”

The electrodes that Mediera talks about are flat, sticky pads that are connected to the e-stim device, which is adjusted to a unique setting based on the patient’s needs ­— usually beginning at a lower setting and gradually increasing in potency.

Once the proper setting has been selected, electrical currents pulse through the wires to the electrodes and thus, into the muscles, stimulating them and causing them to contract, as we mentioned before.

But what are these contractions and how are they beneficial in relieving pain? That’s what we’re going to look at next.

What Are the Benefits Of E-Stim?

Mediera gives us the lo-down on how inducing contractions within the muscles can be useful to the body.

“The benefit of these contractions is twofold. First, the contractions will fatigue the affected muscles, causing the muscles to relax and any spasms to settle. Second, these contractions cause your body to release endorphins, which are the body’s natural pain reliever.” This process helps to improve blood flow throughout the body, which, in turn, aids in the body’s overall recovery by repairing those injured muscles.

Healthline further explains, “The type of e-stim that focuses on pain relief sends signals on a different wavelength so they reach the nerves, rather than the muscles. Electrical stimulation can block pain receptors from being sent from nerves to the brain.” This is particularly beneficial to the patient, who experiences a noticeable decrease in pain while the muscles are repaired. That doesn’t sound too shabby, now does it?

So how about the long-term effects of using e-stim?

Healthline tells us that when the blood flow is increased and injured muscles begin to repair themselves, those muscles “improve their strength through repeated cycles of contraction and relaxation.” This means that when the patient continues treatment, their muscle efficacy increases over time until the treatment may no longer be needed. Now that does sound fun!

“E-stim can also ‘train’ muscles to respond to the body’s natural signals to contract,” Healthline goes on to tell us. “This is an especially helpful benefit for stroke survivors who must essentially relearn basic motor functions.” From acute joint and muscle pain, to deeper, long-term pain and injuries, e-stim has proven itself as a highly beneficial tool in restoring and maintaining overall muscle health. That’s something we can get behind!

