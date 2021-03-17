The Best High-Quality Small Dog Carriers

These days, everyone desires more comfortable ways of doing everyday things. That also applies to carrying animals around. Thus, a carrier is an essential commodity for every pet parent. One of the primary reasons is that it has importance to both the animal companion and the owner. Therefore, it’s doubly beneficial and helps all involved.

People only used the carriers when traveling long distances, but now we use them even daily. Naturally, pet carriers come in different forms, but they’re usually purses, box-bags, or backpacks for dogs. That’s because they must also be easy to handle. Consequently, they have several benefits which we’ll discuss.

Benefits of Dog Carriers

1. Owner Convenience

As aforementioned, carriers are easy to handle, and thus, they provide a convenient way to carry your pet with you. That’s why manufacturers make some brands specifically for air travel and others for car seats. Beyond that, there are many other options, including backpacks and other more portable options.

2. Pet Comfort and Travel Safety

On the other hand, the carrier also offers comfort for your pet. That’s vital because it would be unfair not to consider the animals’ well-being alongside ours. Thus, the bag or purse keeps them safe during travels by keeping them from roaming. It also provides a comfortable environment for them during trips.

Types of Dog Carriers

Before discussing carriers’ types , we must understand that there’s a difference between crates, kennels, and playpens. Crates are usually metallic and have open tops, hence the name. Meanwhile, kennels are the regular house-like structures kept outside, and the playpens are open spaces designated for their recreational activities. Thus, only carriers are portable for traveling.

● Backpacks

A dog carrier backpack is a fantastic option for a small or medium-sized dog. People use it to give their pets something like a sight-seeing experience. That’s because they usually take it when going on specific outings like a hiking trip. Therefore, it serves to include your pet in the fun and adventure while making it easy for you to hold or carry around.

● Frontpacks

Meanwhile, a dog carrier frontpack is the opposite of the backpack style. It straps your pet to the front, and there are many categories. That includes the dog sling, though it hangs more to the side. Some of them even serve dual purposes as you can also wear them to the back. People use the frontpacks when carrying these furry companions to places like the supermarket or a game.

● Travel Bags

This type helps in transporting your pet through long distances. Therefore, it includes the ones you would use in a car or plane. The best dog travel bag is one that’s easy to carry and soft enough to ensure your pup is comfortable. That’s an essential feature, especially for airplane travels because you won’t be there. That’s why there are different brands based on the need.

● Purses

The carrier purses are perfect for carrying a small dog, including Maltese, Chihuahua, or others. They are usually highly portable, and you can also use them to go shopping. However, we recommend a frontpack for that because it frees up your hands to hold other things. Thus, the purse’s appropriate use is to carry your pet around casually to visit friends, events, or work.

Things to Consider Before Making a Choice

Besides pet comfort and the level of convenience or ease of carriage, there are things to consider when buying carriers. It’s these features that help you identify fantastic dog carriers and the one that’s perfect for you and your pup. They’re essential because they determine the experience you’ll have with the product you get. We’ll discuss them subsequently.

❖ Quality

This factor is vital when purchasing anything from food items to clothes. Thus, we can also acknowledge its importance when it comes to something that affects our pets. Nobody wants a knockoff carrier that’ll be uncomfortable or inconvenient, or at best, get bad quickly. That’s why you must be careful, and we recommend you check out A Pet with Paws – high-quality small dog carriers .

❖ Design

We discussed the various types earlier in this article, and the purpose determines the one you should buy. Beyond that, the carrier design is also vital because it must be something that promotes comfort and convenience. Another reason why it’s essential is that it should match your style. Though some people don’t consider it, it’s helpful.

❖ Size

The bag’s size is one of the first things to look out for because no matter how convenient it looks, it won’t be if it’s not right. Hence, you should measure your dog before setting out to help you have the right size in mind. You must ensure that the carrier is neither too big nor too small for your pup. That’s because you want it to fit correctly but also have enough space inside.

❖ Brand and Source

Unlike in sports, there are no generally popular brands of dog carriers. However, it’s best to ensure not to buy one that’s relatively unknown except you’re familiar with it. Thus, you may want to seek out reviews and recommendations because it prevents you from making others’ mistakes. That’s why you should get them from reliable sources and stores like A Pet With Paws.

The Best High-Quality Small Dog Carriers

1. Madison Carrier with Pet-Trek

The Madison carrier is a hybrid between a purse and a travel bag, and that’s why it’s a perfect option. It has a stylish design that can even put some regular purses to shame. This brand also has wheels which makes it more convenient for moving around, and most importantly, it’s airline approved.

2. Coco Pet Carriers

The Coco Pet Carrier has two variants- one with Pet-Trek and one without it. Therefore, you have options and can pick one based on your preferences. This brand is also stylish and can help you make a fashion statement alongside your pet. It’s also portable and convenient for airline travel.

3. Sherpa Deluxe Pet Carrier

The Sherpa Deluxe is a sturdy bag made from breathable material. That improves pet safety because you can cover it appropriately, and your dog will still see and breathe well. Also, the zipper opens at the top, which improves the ease of getting the pup in and out, and it’s airline approved.