The Big Butte Challenge Comes to Central Oregon This Spring: Five Buttes, Five Breweries

Cascade Relays is thrilled to host a new and unique event called The Big Butte Challenge March 20 to May 31. From Spring Break to Memorial Day, the Big Butte Challenge will challenge runners, walkers and hikers to enjoy this unique and safe event.

The Big Butte Challenge safely brings people together to accomplish one common goal: reaching the summit of five Buttes throughout Central Oregon. Once registered, participants will hike, run or walk each butte, on their own schedule, using the RaceManager GPS tracking system to seamlessly submit times to the virtual results portal. There will be awards for first to achieve summiting all five buttes, fastest cumulative time in the hiker and runner division, best Summit Selfie and much more.

Accomplishing your summit of five big buttes while getting outside and having fun with a few close friends or work colleagues is the ultimate goal. After each summit, participants are invited to visit the sponsoring brewery of each butte and receive a complimentary pint of craft beer. The brewery partners for The Big Butte Challenge include 10 Barrel Brewing, Wild Ride Brewing, Bend Brewing Company, Worthy Brewing and Deschutes Brewery.

Registration is open at bigbuttechallenge.com. The registration fee is $60 for all butte challenges, or $20 for one butte. All registered participants will receive an “I Like Big Buttes” neck gaiter and other discounts and swag from our sponsors, including Thump Coffee, FootZone Bend and Picky Bars.

“After a long and isolating year, get outside with your friends for some fresh air, a fitness challenge, and enjoy a local craft beer to celebrate your accomplishment together,” said Scott Douglass, co-Founder of Cascade Relays. “Participants will be supporting these partnering breweries in our community when they visit the brewery after they reach the summit,” added Douglass.

cascaderelays.com