The City of Bend Hosts Community Information Session & Public Hearing

Today, the City of Bend will host a Community Information Session regarding newly proposed code amendments related to House Bill (HB) 2001, a bill passed by the Oregon legislature in 2019 aimed at providing more housing options in Oregon communities. The session will be held online today from 5:30-7:30pm. It will include a presentation by City staff followed by a question and answer opportunity. To attend the online information session, please register at bendoregon-gov.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_6V_R6Rt0SzWfs3q–4eCqA.

Also, the Planning Commission will be holding a public hearing on July 26 at 5:30pm. You or anyone else may virtually attend the hearing. Attendance instructions will be on the meeting agenda which will be posted at bendoregon.gov/government/committees/planning-commission prior to the hearing. Those without computer access may call the staff reviewer below prior to the meeting for a call-in number in order to participate via telephone. Comments may be provided in writing prior to the hearing, and should be directed to the staff reviewer and include the project number.

You may view the Planning Commission’s public hearing packet on the City’s webpage at House Bill 2001 | City of Bend (bendoregon.gov) or on the Planning Commission’s agenda at the link above.

