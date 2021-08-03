The Council on Aging of Central Oregon Applauds Sunriver Women’s Club’s Continued Support

The Council on Aging of Central Oregon (COA) thanks the Sunriver Women’s Club (SRWC) for its amazing support during COVID-19 (and beyond) for important nutrition programs in south Deschutes County. The SRWC awards grants to support nonprofit organizations whose work provides essential services in south Deschutes County.

The SRWC has been a long-term supporter of the Council on Aging’s food and nutrition programs. When COVID hit, the amazing SRWC members created a COVID-19 Nonprofit Fund to help the growing number of people in need in south Deschutes County. The SRWC COVID-19 Fund distributed $45,883 from April 2020 through June 2021 in south Deschutes County, and the Council on Aging received over $8,600 from the fund.

“The SRWC regularly helps fund Meals on Wheels (MoW) and Community Dining programs operating out of the La Pine Senior Center,” said Susan Rotella, executive director of the Council on Aging. “The number of seniors in need has grown significantly during the past year and a half, as COVID-19 impacted this group the hardest. We love that SRWC recognizes the importance of the work the Council does to care for and support older adults in need in south Deschutes County.”

The funds we received helped support the addition of 25 new Meals on Wheels (MoW) clients; additional Community Dining meals — which pivoted to a Grab-N-Go drive-through service until earlier in July; and the purchase of 12 insulated cooler bags for the transportation of MoW meals throughout the cities of Sunriver and La Pine.

“The SRWC Community Grant Program and COVID-19 Nonprofit Fund support organizations providing essential services to women, children, families and seniors,” states Nancy Fischer, president of the SRWC. “Programs that address food insecurity are our top priority and the Council on Aging, through their Meals on Wheels and Community Dining programs, are essential services to seniors in south Deschutes County. Due to the generosity of our members and through our fundraising programs, we are able to make multiple grants possible to the Council on Aging.”

The SRWC hosts several fundraising events that provide the funds for local nonprofits during each year. Upcoming in August is the Sunriver Art Fair. This year’s Art Fair, sponsored by the SRWC, runs from August 13-15, and all proceeds from fair applications and booth fees help support nonprofits in south Deschutes County. Consider attending so you too can help support seniors in need in south Deschutes County.

