The Council on Aging of Central Oregon Has Earned the SAGECare Credential

The Council on Aging of Central Oregon (CoA) announced that they have once again received SAGECare certification. We are Central Oregon’s aging experts — ensuring that all of us have access to the supports, services and resources we need when we’re older. We serve seniors and their caregivers of any race, ethnicity, gender, sexual orientation and economic level. Our SAGECare certification training provided our staff with a deeper understanding of the unique challenges LGBT elders face as they age and we are now better prepared to address them in our program and service offerings across Central Oregon.

SAGECare is a division of SAGE, the country’s oldest and largest nonprofit organization dedicated to improving the lives of LGBT older adults. SAGECare provides LGBT competency training and consulting on LGBT aging issues to service providers.

Aging comes with many challenges, while many older adults remain highly self-sufficient, other seniors require more care. Because the elderly typically no longer hold jobs, finances can be a challenge. Medicare can be complicated. The list goes on. And, so do the questions. Whether you’re looking for assistance with Medicare, want to improve your health or are helping a loved one remain independent and safe at home, the Council on Aging’s team of professionals and volunteers are here to help. We help all older adults and their caregivers in Jefferson, Crook, North Klamath and Deschutes Counties.

Together, Council on Aging of Central Oregon and SAGECare will continue our partnership to serve people with the best care possible and make each older person feel comfortable with who they are.

For updates and news about services and resources for older adults in Central Oregon, visit the Council on Aging website at councilonaging.org or follow the Council on Aging’s Facebook page at facebook.com/CouncilOnAgingOfCentralOregon.

