The Education Foundation for Bend-La Pine Schools Holds Large Appreciation Event for Every Teacher & Staff Member in Bend-La Pine Schools 

The Education Foundation for Bend-La Pine Schools is holding a large teacher/staff and the appreciation event the week of April 26. Every staff member in the Bend-La Pine School District will be included in this appreciation initiative.

The Education Foundation has been working diligently over the past five months on an initiative to celebrate and thank our teachers and staff for their dedication and determination in getting the students back into the classroom along with the support they provided to students during last year’s unprecedented Covid times.

Together with The Bend-La Pine School board, The Education Foundation has created a staff appreciation gift bag for every Bend-La Pine School District staff member, that’s just under 2,500 bags. The bags will include a water bottle, food items, gift cards, seeds for the garden, along with a coupon book created exclusively for the school district staff.

The Bend-La Pine community of businesses and private donors have made this initiative a success due to their overwhelming generosity.

Gift bags will be assembled by community volunteers on Monday, April 26 and delivered to the entire Bend-La pine staff on Tuesday, April 27.

“We are thrilled to be able to share our appreciation for the Educators and Staff of BLS with this project,” stated Angie Cole, Allocations chair of The Education Foundation for Bend-La Pine School. “The response from our community partners and donors has been incredible. There is clearly a strong desire in our community to thank the educators and staff members who have served the students and families of BLS with such perseverance this year. They are truly local heroes.”

Lora Nordquist, Interim Superintendent Bend-La Pine Schools stated “There has never been a more critical time to honor the amazing dedication of Bend-La Pine Schools’ staff. I honor their unfailing commitment to students and staff throughout the pandemic.

