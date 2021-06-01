The Environmental Center is hiring for two new positions as indicated below:

Communications Coordinator — Apply by June 10

This person will share mission-related information and resources with communities across Central Oregon. While this role is primarily focused on communication activities, it also supports our fundraising efforts. This a full-time, 32 hours/week position that pays $18 to $22 per hour based on experience.

Membership & Corporate Giving Manager — Apply by July 6

In collaboration with other fundraising staff, this person will plan and implement our annual operations fundraising plan, focusing mainly on membership-level giving and corporate giving. This is a full-time, 32 hours/week position that pays $20 to $25 per hour based on experience.

