The Environmental Center Offering Earth Day Celebration & More

The Environmental Center has created many ways to participate, connect and take local action over the next two weeks: Are you ready to jump in?

View the Earth Day schedule here: envirocenter.org/tec-events/earth-day-fair.

To kick things off, we are thrilled to reveal the 2021 original Earth Day artwork by Bend High student Madeline Magaña (pictured above). In Madeline’s own words: “I want people to feel the painting and remember how amazing and lucky we are to live on Earth, and to remember how our ancestors depended on and took care of it.”

Meet the artist and view her artwork in our Kansas Avenue Learning Garden on Saturday, April 24 from 1-4pm. You can also purchase a popsicle from Rawmona’s Kitchen onsite.

Microplastic Madness Film and Panel Discussion on April 22

In partnership with our Rethink Waste Project and Bend Film. Sponsored by Cascade Disposal.

​The story of 56 fifth-graders living on the frontline of the climate crisis — whose actions on plastic pollution morph into extraordinary leadership and scalable victories.

Screening window from April 16-24 (self-paced viewing); panel on April 22.

Register for the film and panel here: watch.eventive.org/bendfilmyear-round/play

Story Time with the Earth Guardians

A fun and interactive story time on Troy Field, featuring the Earth Guardians. Hosted by local artist and creator Teafly, and local drag artist, Calypsa. Costumes are encouraged.

Saturday, April 24 at 1pm, 2pm and 3pm (2pm will be offered in Spanish). Space is limited; must sign up in advance.

Register for Story Time here: eventbrite.com/e/teafly-calypsa-story-of-the-earth-guardians-tickets

Don’t Miss the Scavenger Hunt and Virtual Parade

We’ve also created an Earth-Day themed scavenger hunt with 20+ challenges that will engage participants in a friendly competition to learn, laugh and to spend time outside. The scavenger hunt, an app for iPhone and Android called GooseChase, will be available from April 16-25. Top six participants will win a prize.

In addition, community members of all ages are encouraged to create colorful costumes for a virtual parade — a video montage we’ll share with the community. The first 50 participants will receive a free scoop of ice cream!

Read instructions for the scavenger hunt app and virtual parade here.

Help Our Garden Grow

Our garden team will be spreading compost and giving away kids Grow Kits from Central Oregon Pediatric Associates in our Kansas Avenue Learning Garden on Friday, April 23. Stop by to lend a hand, pick up a kit for a child or both.

2-5pm: Stop by any time to pick up a Grow Kit

Shift one, 2-3:30pm: Volunteer to spread compost

Shift two, 3:30-5pm: Volunteer to spread compost

Anyone who wishes to volunteer must sign-up in advance.

Registration is LIVE for Spring and Summer Programs

We are excited to announce an exciting line-up of youth education spring programs and summer camps. Review the full schedule and sign up today.

Camp info and registration here: envirocenter.org/programs/youth-education/upcoming-programs

Here’s an overview…

SPRING PROGRAMS

Eco-Hero Climate Commuters: Join The Environmental Center for an after-school adventure program. We will explore Bend by practicing safe biking, measuring how much pollution comes from various types of vehicles and what types of infrastructure the City of Bend is creating to promote alternative transportation.

Children’s Forest Nature Club: We’ve teamed up with the Children’s Forest of Central Oregon to offer an after-school program at Juniper Elementary School. Join us for afternoons exploring Pilot Butte State Park and creating art.

SUMMER CAMPS

Forest Explorers: We are offering various camps in new and exciting locations this year. All of our day camps are nature- and play-based with a focus on environmental education themes such as animal adaptations, life cycles, stream play and exploration, pollinators and more.

Eco Hero Adventures: What is sustainability and how can I have a positive impact on the environment? Your child can discover the answers to these questions and more while biking, swimming and learning about sustainable food, environmental ethics and renewable energy.

Salem Watch 2021

View our 2021 Oregon Legislative Session Priorities here.

The Oregon Legislature is currently considering how to balance the state budget and use funds from the federal stimulus package — and it’s our chance to speak up. Together, we can urge legislators to rebuild healthier, more resilient Oregon communities after a very tough year. We’d like to see policies and programs that create livable wage jobs, protect public health and advance a clean energy economy. We’d also like to see robust funding for the state’s natural resource agencies, as their budgets are essential to protecting and restoring the lands, waters and wildlife that Oregonians value. Are you willing to speak up for climate and environmental solutions that prioritize equitable outcomes and investments towards a more just, sustainable future? Here in Central Oregon, we are in Congressional District 2. Sign up today to provide written or verbal testimony.

