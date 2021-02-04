The Environmental Center Offers Films, Programs & More

(Image | Courtesy of The Environmental Center)

Join us for a screening of An Imperfect Advocate, a story about Graham Zimmerman’s path from being a singularly focused alpinist into the realm of climate advocacy, tonight, Thursday, February 4 at 6:30pm.

After viewing the 20-minute film, we’ll host a discussion with Graham about the importance of local climate action, and how outdoor enthusiasts can use their voices for change. Bring your questions for the Q&A!

Support The Environmental Center by Attending Mountainfilm on Tour in Bend… From the Comfort of Home!

Tune in for the 18th annual screening of Mountainfilm on Tour, a fundraiser that supports our work. We’re offering two great programs for you to enjoy, featuring adventure-packed, culturally relevant documentary films that will inspire you to create a better world. Check out the show playlists here. You can tune in from Central Oregon or beyond, and watch the 90-minute program anytime during the three-day window. With lots of flexibility and incredible stories, we can’t wait to share this experience with you. Stay tuned for the online raffle!

Thank you to the local businesses who sponsor this event.

Garden Grant Awards Announced

We are excited to announce the recipients of our 2020/2021 school year garden grant awards! Due to an unprecedented number of grant applications and funding needs, we secured an additional $3,000 from partners in order to distribute a total of $13,000 to support 13 outdoor classroom and school garden projects in Central Oregon. Local educators see the importance of getting students outdoors for physical, mental and emotional health during the COVID-19 pandemic. The projects selected to receive full or partial funding will impact over 1,500 local youth!

Congratulations to the following garden grant recipients…Read more here: envirocenter.org/record-garden-grants-awarded-as-outdoor-classrooms-become-essential-during-covid-19

Lunch Bites

Bend-La Pine and Redmond School Districts created Grab and Go meals last year at the beginning of the pandemic, which are available for all school-aged kids. Working together with the schools, we create simple flyers to include with each meal. With an English and Spanish side, there are videos, coloring pages and facts for kids to read about and explore.

Learn more about Lunch Bites Here: envirocenter.org/turning-kids-into-scientists-introducing-lunch-bites

Food Waste + Roommates

If you live with roommates, it can be difficult to navigate the shared refrigerator space and keep tabs on your food. But there are ways to stay organized and prevent wasted food! We rounded up a few ideas to share on our blog. (Hint: Clear storage containers are key.)

Power Hour on February 23: Community Solar: A Path to Solar for All

Oregon’s Community Solar program finally has projects coming online this year! Through this program, you can subscribe to off-site solar projects that are producing clean energy right here in Oregon and get the benefit on your Pacific Power utility bill — regardless of whether you rent or own, live in an apartment or a single family home. Additionally, income-eligible households can save up to 20 percent off the cost of their electricity.

Tune in to find out how you can participate in a community solar project.

ACTIVIST CORNER

Round Up of 2021 Oregon Climate Bills — Recorded webinar hosted by Electrify Now, featuring Verde and Oregon League of Conservation Voters. Get a behind-the-scenes look at some of the biggest opportunities for climate action in 2021: 100 percent Clean Energy for All (LC 1984), The Oregon Energy Affordability Act (HB 2475) and Healthy Homes (HB 2842).

Legislative Advocacy Kickoff on February 4, 6pm — hosted by Central Oregon LandWatch

LandWatch will identify what to look out for this session and outline how you can advocate for the protection of lands, water, wildlife and vibrant urban communities.

