The Environmental Center Summer Programs, Events in Full Swing

The Environmental Center has a variety of programs and events happening. Here’s a look at what’s going on this summer.



Bend Young Professionals Social

Wednesday, July 28

5-7pm at 16 NW Kansas Ave (in the Learning Garden)

Join The Environmental Center staff for a fun evening in our beautiful garden. Connect with other young professionals and learn about sustainability in Central Oregon — there may even be a game or two.

Register here: bendchamber.chambermaster.com/eventregistration/register/11189.

The cost to attend this Bend Chamber event is $25. If this cost is a barrier and you’d like to attend, please email Priscilla@envirocenter.org. The Chamber considers young professionals to be those between the ages of 21 and 40 who are looking to launch or develop their careers.

Support a Service Member with Housing

We have a Resource Assistance for Rural Environments (RARE) AmeriCorps Member joining our team in September who is looking for housing. This service member will be moving here to serve our community for one year on a small living stipend. Do you know of a house with a room for rent? Are you looking for a roommate? Have an ADU available? Please let us know as soon as possible! Email Lindsey@envirocenter.org for more information.

**The mission of the Resource Assistance for Rural Environments (RARE) Program is to increase the capacity of rural communities to improve their economic, social and environmental conditions, through the assistance of trained graduate-level members who live and work in communities for 11 months.

Summer Camp: Bend Central Edition

When a heat wave hits Central Oregon, you learn about plants and animals with as much water as you can find. K-5 students from schools all over the region gathered at Pilot Butte Middle school, where kids could play in the shade of the juniper and ponderosa trees until it got too warm, and then they trekked to Hollinshead park to play in the creek. Kids found water striders, tadpoles and salamanders, made boats to float and connected with new friends. The heat wave can’t keep us from having the biggest and best year of summer programming.

Garden Grants Fund Outdoor Classrooms

When most Central Oregon schools were closed back in November due to COVID-19, we didn’t know if any teacher was going to apply for our annual garden grants. But when the deadline came and went, we were thrilled to see more applications than ever before. We worked with local partners to fully fund the majority of projects. In total, we awarded $14,500 to 13 projects that will help connect kids to garden education. Check out some project highlights, including:

Step Up in Redmond turned a basement space into an indoor seed-starting classroom to grow plants during the winter months and start seeds for their greenhouse.

Skyline High School in NE Bend transformed an empty concrete pad into a courtyard garden area to grow edibles and flowers.

… and lots more!

Read the blog here: envirocenter.org/garden-grant-funded-outdoor-and-garden-classrooms.

July Happy Hour in the Garden

Happy Hour in the Garden is still on, every Tuesday from 4-6pm. No registration or masks required. Thanks to our July Beverage sponsors, 10 Barrel and Caboost Kombucha. Please note: Moving forward, this volunteer series will be canceled if the temps that day are predicted to be 100 or higher. (Because let’s be honest, no one wants to garden when it’s that hot!)

NEWS FROM SALEM

Advancing a healthy, resilient future in Central Oregon requires change at both the individual and governance levels. At this time, we are amidst record high temperatures, local irrigation districts are rationing water and we’ve already awoken to the smell of wildfire smoke. A bright spot in this challenging time is that during the 2021 Oregon legislative session, several monumental bills were passed that chart our path to a more equitable and clean energy future for all.

100% Clean Energy (HB 2021): A groundbreaking bill to transition Oregon’s electricity to 100 percent clean energy by 2040 and centers benefits for communities and workers most impacted by climate change. Oregon will have the fastest timeline and best labor standards for emissions-free energy in the country and will be the first U.S. state to ban new, or expansions of existing, fossil fuel power plants.

Electric Vehicle Omnibus (HB 2165): Strengthens Oregon’s Electric Vehicle Rebate Program and expands the EV incentive for low- and moderate-income families from to $5,000 (can be used on new or used EV purchases).

Modernizing Oregon’s Recycling (SB 582): Makes improvements to our state’s outdated recycling system by requiring truthful, easy-to-understand recycling labels; establishing a state-wide recyclables collection list; and funding educational programs to increase public understanding of recycling.

View our full legislative update here.

OUR PICKS

Firewise Landscaping — July 13 at 3pm

Learn more about creating a firewise landscape, characteristics of fire-resistant plants and plant selection for your firewise design.

Ductless Heat Pumps —July 14 at 12pm, hosted by the Electrify! Coalition

A deep-dive webinar on ductless heat pumps — the most efficient systems available for home heating and cooling.

Gala de Oro — July 23 at 5pm, hosted by Latino Community Association

A special celebration including cultural exchange, delicious food, inspirational stories, margaritas and live music. This is a fundraising event in support of LCA’s mission.

Help Us Create a Sustainable Central Oregon

Your individual or business membership supports daily education and advocacy across Central Oregon. Become a member today and invest in a sustainable future.

One-time donation

Monthly donation

envirocenter.org