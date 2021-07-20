The Environmental Center Team Members Pick-up 8,500 Pounds of Trash in Alaska

(Photo | Courtesy of The Environmental Center)

How do you say “no” to a once-in-a lifetime expedition to one of the frontlines of the global ocean plastics crisis, the Alaska coastline? You don’t! When an invitation came from the Ocean Plastic Recovery Project to join the Island C Research Vessel on an ocean cleanup project, Jackie and Ani jumped right on that boat. Literally. With less than one week’s notice, they bought tickets, signed volunteer waivers, threw together a presentation about The Environmental Center’s mission and packed mosquito nets in preparation for a trip to Katmai National Park, Alaska.



Ani and Jackie wrote an account of their amazing experience — filled with equal parts learning, hard work and fun. So what will happen to all that plastic debris? Keep reading to find out!

