The Importance of CRM for Different Industries

Credit: National Cancer Institute Via Unsplash

Businesses have witnessed catastrophic cyberattacks since 2020. As companies had to shift many of their functions online due to the pandemic, hackers found a way to launch their attacks. According to statistics, cyber-attacks have resulted in many losses around the globe. As of 2020, the average cost of a data breach was $3.86 million. To protect your business from data breaches, you must take several security measures. One of the methods you can apply for data management security is the introduction of a CRM system.

CRM refers to Customer Relationship Management. It is software that helps businesses keep track of their interactions with customers or clients. Without a proper system to manage customer relationships, the company may seem more vulnerable to hackers. A CRM system can enable an organization to control its workflow through a single software instead of scrambling through hundreds of documents. Following are some industries that need CRM.

Non-profit Organizations

Since most transactions of non-profit organizations involve money, they may be on a hacker’s top list. During a security breach, attackers often aim for monetary compensation. Non-profits need to use an efficient CRM system to keep track of their transactions. Companies like Sumac offer CRM systems that can be customized based on the industry’s needs.

Non-profits will require options to manage donations and keep track of donors. In this industry, it is essential to use a CRM system because every non-profit organization needs to be familiar with the contributors to know who to expect donations from in the future. It can also enable the company to plan and execute fundraising campaigns.

Credit: 200degrees Via Pixabay

Healthcare Sectors

Health organizations such as hospitals, clinics, and pharmacies have a large amount of data to store. Healthcare data breaches spiked 55% in 2020, portraying the importance of cybersecurity and data management in the industry.

A CRM system can help healthcare workers gather and maintain patient information and keep the data updated. Using the software also allows the industry to manage data on a single platform and focus on securing patient confidentiality. Although more steps are required to enhance security, using a CRM can be a valuable step since it makes managing records simpler.

Animal Lovers

Many different organizations that deal with animals, from rescue centers, vet clinics to adoption agencies, need to manage data efficiently. Using a CRM system allows them to access the information from anywhere while managing their grants, programs, and volunteers.

Using a customizable CRM will help the animal service organization track whether animals are taken care of properly. During the process, it is crucial to protect the CRM system by taking extra measures such as securing data, choosing a trusted CRM provider, and training employees. Data breaches can occur in this sector and harm the company’s reputation.

Credit: Helena Lopes Via Pexels

In addition to the ones listed above, many industries need to use a CRM system to operate their business adequately. Using the right strategy can enable efficiency and security within a company which is vital if a company wants to maintain a positive customer relationship.