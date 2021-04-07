The Key to All Your Lock Problems

We have all been there multiple times.

You have to meet up with your child’s dance recital, a date, or a night out with the girls. So you are understandably in a hurry. It was a close shave, but you made it there in time. Things take a turn for the absolute worst when you realize you locked yourself out in a hurry- and you can’t for the life of you remember where you lost them!

The thought of spending the night in the biting cold is irritating.

Thinking of having a locksmith come over to change the locks is exhausting on so many levels.

Sure, you can decide to climb in and out through the windows but for how long?

Thankfully, you don’t have to go through the stress of changing the locks or the door to regain access to your home. To free yourself from this situation, all you need is a key blank.

Key blanks are keys that haven’t been cut to fit a specific lock. Think of them as the jack of trades of keys. From Look-A-Like Nickel Silver Key, Arrow key, and Emtek down to Lockwood, Dexter, or Falcon key, there are key blanks available to replace any key brand you can think of.

While these bad boys come in very handy, it is often very easy to buy substandard ones. I have been in this position countless times. The only thing more annoying than losing your keys is buying a faulty key blank. This is why it is important to buy key blanks from a reliable source.

The million-dollar question now is where to buy key blanks from.

While I have bought key blanks from several vendors, I have had the best experience with CLK Supplies.

Why?

Two reasons

The consistent quality of their key blanks How easy their site is to navigate

As someone that has lost her keys a number of times, the second is especially important to me. It is so frustrating to have to navigate through tons of key brands just to find the one that matches your door.

For something that is such a lifesaver, key blanks should require special care and treatment, right?

The answer is no.

Key blanks do not require special care; just treat them the way you treat regular keys. If your lost key has one of those “Do not duplicate” or “Unlawful to duplicate” stamps, you don’t have to worry about being sued for duplicating or buying a duplicate of the key. According to the technical standards of the Associated Locksmiths of America, it is perfectly legal to duplicate or buy duplicates of the keys. The state of California only forbids duplication of these types of keys when the manufacturer’s name and phone number are on the key.