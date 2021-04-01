(Recent kitting projects | Photo courtesy of Brilliance in Branding)

With the lockdowns of 2020 came the rise of Zoom meetings, virtual lunches, virtual parties and getting our work done from home. This new reality meant we had to think of unique ways to get in front of our clients, peers and executives to share our ideas and products all while providing the human experience without being together.

The rise of Kitting helped bridge the distance we were feeling from being isolated and re-engaged all our senses with a new way to communicate and share ideas in this crazy virtual reality. Being part of a Zoom conference now means having the ability to share thoughts and feelings without saying a word. We can hold up mini signs with a thumbs up, smiley face, heart, frown or lightbulb to tell everyone what’s on our mind. But where did this all come from?

If you have not heard about the kitting crazy, do not feel alone. Simply put, it’s the latest name for swag boxes in these days of COVID and Zoom meetings. Not a new concept but let me share what’s new and inventive in the world of kitting and why it might be something you want to learn more about for promoting your business and products.

For companies looking for that wow factor, there are amazing fully custom package options that will showcase your product (or gift) to undoubtedly impress the toughest client. The sky is the limit.

Others may opt for a simple folded cardstock or pillow pack mailer with a thoughtful product and targeted message (coupon included) that says you care. The kit does not have to be over-the-moon expensive to be effective. Here are some specific ideas for using a small gift with a great message.

Restaurants — add a note card with a webcam cover to your deliveries going out once each week. The message being we care about your experience with us and want you to be safe.

Hotel and Travel — a simple mailer with a sunscreen tube and a note letting past patrons know you are open and ready for them to come back and have fun.

Health Care and related fields — a pillow pack mailer with custom mask inside and news about treatments and therapies your clientele will be interested to hear about.

If you are planning a conference, educational presentation or online event — there are tons of great ways for you to generate excitement leading up to the event and hit it out of the ballpark with the actual kit you send out.

Planning a golf or annual event? Think about creating a gift that can be updated from year to year with the course being played or location being visited. These can evolve into a series of collectables that anyone will be excited to receive and reminisce.

A couple of my favorite kitting ideas: Schedule a Zoom lunch meeting with a potential client. Send them a custom-printed retro lunch box with information about your products, samples, snacks and a thank you gift packed inside — with a note not to open until the lunch date. This same concept can go wide and long for many online meetings and lunch time events with a handful or hundreds of attendees.

Hosting an interactive meeting — make sure to include the fun mini handheld signs that participants can use to voice their thoughts during the event. Don’t be afraid to get a little crazy and have fun too. This past holiday season we included festive mini light strings and cheesy bulb necklaces in a Winter Retreat kit. Add streamers and end of meeting celebration confetti.

Here are some thoughts so everyone will get the best experience from the kit you send.

Customize a note card to let people know what to expect. Don’t overlook this simple way to acknowledge sponsors, keep people engaged and informed of the presentation and or speakers along the way.

Add a healthy treat, never underestimate the power of food to provide a bump in attention span and energize the brain.

A water bottle and reminder to stay hydrated will also increase retention.

A fidget toy, stress reliever or something to do with your hands while learning can help attendees relax and focus during the event.

A journal with pen is a great way to encourage your audience to write down the things that resonate and help them remember key points.

Bring the outdoors in with flavored lip balm, air fresheners, plantable seed paper, dancing flowers or a Postcard. Sign the postcard — thanks for being here with me (us).

Now you may be asking — where do I start? Here are a few simple tips for planning your own Kit to execute a new marketing campaign or host an event.

Know your audience. Make sure your message is clear. Set a budget — keeping in mind the cost of goods, shipping and fulfillment. Be creative and make it fun. Get help — there are options to take the load off your shoulders so you can focus on getting results.

Staying relevant means standing out and finding fun ways to reach clients with tangible products that inspire and get the results you need to keep business moving.

brillianceinbranding.com

541-408-7991 • dina@barkergroupnw.com