The Next $1,000 for Redmond School Gardens will be MATCHED

(Photo courtesy of the Environmental Center)
Garden activities and education provide a wide range of positive benefits for kids, communities and the environment. We’ve seen this in action at our own Learning Garden in downtown Bend. Kids love being outside, tasting fresh food and getting their hands dirty while they learn. And teachers report that access to an outdoor classroom is a great complement to indoor lessons.
But not everyone has the opportunity to visit our Learning Garden — which is why we launched our Garden For Every School program back in 2016! Over the last several years, we’ve been expanding and collaborating to ensure more kids can benefit from garden education at their own schools. Our current focus is in Redmond, where several community-led projects are already taking place.