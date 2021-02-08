The Online Threats Businesses Face in Today’s Working World

With improved technology comes an easier and more direct way for many businesses to perform operations, drive their sales and increase their potential. Technology, software, and devices have transformed the way businesses can operate and have streamlined many crucial business tasks.

However, these developments also come with their own risks in terms of online threats. The growth in the online world also means more attention and activity from cybercriminals trying to target the vulnerabilities within businesses every single day.

What is Data Theft?

A tragic fact is that many businesses face threats from their own internal staff. Data theft is one of those threats. While data theft, in general, is a common concern for many individuals who are attacked by cybercriminals trying to steal personal data, for businesses, it can mean a whole lot more than that if conducted by an employee. An employee who has free access to vital business data may then steal that data and use that data to compromise the business or sell it.

To combat this, businesses may want to install a hierarchy system in regard to data access. This means that not all employees will be able to access all data, and encryptions or passwords may help to prevent data breaches.

What is Phishing?

For businesses, large or small, phishing can be a huge problem. Emails or messages from what is seemingly your bank, a service provider, or any other seemingly innocuous communication can mean that many individuals willingly surrender personal information — and it’s easily done by anyone.

Phishing is when cybercriminals will pose as a legitimate service in order to ask for your sensitive information, such as password, personal details, account numbers, and more.

There are many ways in which businesses can strive to protect their own working data, such as learning how to spot phishing emails. Other businesses, such as those which provide a network or communications service for customers, may also need to go the extra mile in providing better network security services for their own customers, too, to prevent any breach of data.

What is Ransomware?

A ransomware attack will usually begin by a business opening an email that contains malicious software. This malware will be able to spread and lockout crucial business data, meaning individuals in the business will no longer be able to access it. Cybercriminals will then demand a ransom to have the data unlocked.

Businesses are highly targeted for a ransom because cybercriminals will understand that businesses can fail to operate if they do not have access to crucial system data. This leaves businesses in a very vulnerable position.

The best way to protect against ransomware is to make sure all systems are installed with a virus-checking system so malicious attachments can be identified. Strong anti-virus and firewall options will help to strengthen business systems against attacks.

Take Away

In protecting themselves against cybercrime, businesses should aim to learn as much as possible about potential threats and how they can best recognize them. While good defenses won’t completely eliminate the risk, they will give businesses the best chance to avoid becoming victims of online threats.