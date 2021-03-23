Tin Pan Theater Set to Reopen on April 2

(The Tin Pan Theater will reopen on April 2 | Photo courtesy of BendFilm)

The Tin Pan Theater, owned and operated by BendFilm, Inc., will be reopening its doors to the public on Friday, April 2. In line with the Governor’s, local health officials’ and authorities’ COVID-safety guidelines, film lovers can soon return to enjoy movie magic on the big screen!

“We’ve been working hard to develop enhanced safety protocol for guests and staff alike so that all can enjoy the cinema with peace of mind,” said Todd Looby, BendFilm’s executive director. “At BendFilm, we understand the power that film has to foster connection and create intimate experiences, and we cannot wait to return to Tin Pan to share those experiences once again.”

Policies and procedures that BendFilm/Tin Pan Theater have implemented to help keep the community safe include:

Seating capacity will be limited to 13 guests maximum.

All attendees must wear masks when not seated, approaching the bar and using the restroom.

Attendees must retain at least a six-foot distance from theater staff.

Tin Pan operations staff ensures that surfaces are disinfected between screenings and will provide ample access to hand sanitizer for guests from theater staff.

The complete list of safety measures can be found on the Tin Pan’s website.

Beginning April 2, the Tin Pan Theater is pleased to present the 2021 Oscar-nominated short films. For those not yet ready or unable to return to the theater, films will remain available at the virtual Tin Pan Theater.

bendfilm.org