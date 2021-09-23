Tonight, One Company will Walk Away with $3,000

(2020 BVC Early Stage Winners Cozera and MustDeliver each received $50,000 investments from Portland Seed Fund | Photo courtesy of EDCO)

It’s almost time to cheer on your favorite company and help them become a Bend Venture Conference Finalist.

Details are as follows:

Central Oregon PubTalk: The Road to BVC

Thursday, September 23

5pm Networking | 5:30pm Program

McMenamins Old St. Francis School | Virtual

Tonight, eight exceptional companies will deliver fast-paced, three-minute pitches to our in-person and virtual audience. Attendees, along with our expert panel of judges, decide right then and there who advances to the Bend Venture Conference on October 21-22, where one of these finalists could receive a minimum investment of $30,000 from Portland Seed Fund .

And if that isn’t enough reason to join us tonight, then let’s continue with some breaking news: Thanks to Washington Trust Bank , one of these PubTalk pitching companies will leave the stage with $3,000 (and a pretty cool, giant check).

Grab your tickets and join us. And if you’re new to PubTalk, know there’ll be plenty of food and drink.

Buy in-person tickets here: eventbrite.com

Buy virtual tickets here: hopin.com