Top 10 Most Modern and Fascinating US Buildings

Of course, the United States has several buildings that can tell a good story from a historical standpoint, but we can´t forget about the modern architecture that also provides some fascination. With that, we have listed the top 10 most modern and fascinating U.S. buildings.

Seattle´s Central Library

When Rem Koolhaas stepped foot in Seattle from the Netherlands, he had an architectural dream and that dream came true with the Central Library in Seattle. With a box style outlined with glass and steel, it exhorts a face that is angled in an odd manner that appears to be floating. With an exterior resembling lattice, it can cast light throughout the inside of the building. Each floor drifts up spirally that will have the Dewey Decimal System come to mind.

When compared to many other modern architecture wonders, the Seattle Central Library has had its share of disgruntlement among the masses, which have included feelings ranging between oppression and exhilaration.

Miami´s Faena Forum

Miami is full of architectural modernism with a huge splash of art thrown in the mix. However, Miami´s Faena Forum truly is a beauty and a short distance from the beach. It plays host to many public functions as well as including Roman forums and a few opera houses. The shape is both curvature and wedge, which makes it appear covered in white due to the shape and irregularity of the windows. One of the Miami architect companies is the Tewes Design Group.

Colorado Springs Air Force Cadet Chapel

With breathtaking landscapes, Colordo also boasts an attraction that remains visited by more people than any other interest throughout the state. Erected in the early 60s, it is now deemed as a classic piece of architecture with a lot of modern flares. With more than 15 spires in a row, they connect perfectly to its glass tetrahedrons. With a stained-glass interior, the visitor feels a lightness as they reach the chapel´s altar, which is also a distinctive piece of architecture on its own.

St Petersburg´s Dali Museum

When a museum is built to show devotion towards an artist, Salvador Dali easily comes to mind and with that, it is quite eccentric. Located within St Petersburg, the Dali Museum can provide the necessary splendor on top of the enigma structure made up of glass projections. With a high-rising entrance made of glass, the hall presents a staircase that could easily come from a painting Dali has created.

Denver´s Jeppesen Airport Terminal

The Jeppesen Terminal at Denver´s international airport involves roofs that are pitched high to resemble the Colorado Rocky Mountain range that is off in the distance. This surely shows how an airport can remain a fun place to be as you wait for a flight. Constructed out of Teflon-coated fiberglass the roof easily allows in natural light. Many continue to marvel at modern architectural design and continue to label it as a great piece of American architecture.

Dallas´s Ross Perot Museum

With a museum based around science, it is fitting that the structure itself also reflects modern architecture and technology that is very sustainable. The structure presents a cube structure that is split and seems to hover among a green-covered base that can catch the natural needs of the building such as water and light.

Los Angeles´s Walt Disney Concert Hall

If you are familiar with modern architecture, then you know who Frank Gehry is. Not only do you know who Frank is but also his architectural splendor known as the Walt Disney Concert Hall. The overall style of the concert hall is captured among the surfaces, which some involve angles and a few undulations while all of this continues to change throughout the day as the sun shifts making shadows throughout the hall. Its shape is designed to depict a movement surrounding music.

New York´s One World Trade Center

As a tribute to those who had fallen on 9/11, the One World Trade Center is an architectural masterpiece that involves national symbolism along with modernism. Featuring 1776 feet of soaring beauty, the angles and glass are noticeable as they reach the tip in a resemblance of the Empire State building