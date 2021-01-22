TOP Forex Traders in South Africa

Forex trading is a lucrative market, but not every trader can succeed. In the long run, consistent strategies, mindful trading and emotional control allow real stars to shine. Discover some of the most famous traders in South Africa today. Their stories show that becoming a millionaire trading currencies is feasible. They are guaranteed to inspire you.

1. Sandile Shezi

This forex star started by investing his tuition money into currency pairs. His success story is quite unconventional. He used to live in a ghetto and attend a local school. Today, Sandile is one of the most successful traders in the country. The profit he made through consistent strategies helped him thrive. At 26 years old, he now has a net worth of $2.3 million.

The stellar trader is now the owner of Global Forex Institute. He helps young entrepreneurs forge ahead by educating them on the intricacies of currency trading. They learn how to interpret market movements and patterns, how to build strategies and achieve consistent results.

The second entity run by the trader is called the Sandile Shezi Foundation. It is a non-profit focused on helping the youth transform their thinking and reality: it contributes to the improvement of health, wellness and education on the continent. The foundation empowers people to participate in the development of the nation. By 2025, its educational program is expected to support over 2500 students financially.

2. George Van Der Riet

Born and raised in Cape Town, George is now leading the Global Forex Institute in cooperation with Sandile Shezi. His story highlights the value of thoughtful preparation before venturing out into live markets. George studied Finance in the UK and worked in various financial institutions in the country. These experiences gave him a head start in the retail FX industry.

3. Ref Wayne

Ref’s foray into the FX market was initially prompted by a lack of career opportunities. Today, his trading skills help him run a successful business. In his mid-twenties, he is already a multimillionaire. The first national crypto coin named Pip Coin was invented by Ref. The entrepreneur contributes to the development of financial education for the population. He has established the African Forex Institute and released free educational content with his forex insights.

4. Jabulani Ngcobo

One of the wealthiest FX traders in South Africa was born in 1985. Jabulani is a self-made man, and forex has allowed him to become a millionaire. He has recently penned Cashflow Naked, an autobiographical book packed with financial tips. Jabulani’s network is now estimated to stand at $2.4 billion.

5. Louis Tshakoane

This world-famous trader is the author of bestsellers, including Forex Millionaire in 365 Days by God’s Grace. So far, he has managed to reap over R2 Million trading online. Louis is also the head of Undercover Millionaire’s Currency.

The trader sees his primary goal in giving back to the community and providing business-minded individuals with a network base. On Instagram and Facebook, Louis has over 1 million followers. He has also launched a Telegram channel with prophetic FX signals. The cues are provided for free.

Do You Want to Become a Forex Star?

Forex is open to everyone. Once, it was the domain of large institutions like banks or hedge funds. Today, you can learn the art of currency trading for free. Powerful software like MT4 may be used on any computer or mobile device. Technical and fundamental analysis, emotional control and careful calibration of risks are the key prerequisites for success.

It is not necessary to make a substantial investment from the get-go. Start small, be patient, and let profits accumulate. In South Africa, traders make the largest deposits and trade the biggest volumes on the continent. The country's regulatory conditions boost their confidence in brokerage services. Thanks to the strong presence of global brands, trading is more accessible than ever.

If you have never traded forex, open a live account and practise for free! Tons of content are devoted to popular strategies and tricks. YouTube channels hosted by experts are treasure troves of insights. Education is at our fingertips, so your willingness to succeed matters the most.